Platypi rally troops for task ahead as Orange City celebrates first win in two years

Platypi coach Tony Wallace isn't underestimating the task ahead of his first grade squad this Saturday.
The blues are at home to an Orange City side that is celebrating its first win in two years - over the strong Cowra Eagles - in Round 2 of the Blowes Clothing Cup.
Unfortunately, the Platypi will be missing a number of players between injuries and personal commitments this weekend.
"We will be tested this week with our depth," Wallace said on Wednesday, with a selection meeting to take place that evening.
The Platypi met a "red hot" Bulldogs side in Bathurst in Round 2, with Wallace crediting the team as "one of the better teams I've seen run around this competition in a lot of years".
"We had injured players going into that game who only lasted a couple of minutes on Saturday and that compounded the result," he said.
Bulldogs were on a mission to lift their standard after a scrappy showing in the opening round win over Emus. It was mission achieved.
Jason Corliss crashed over for the opening try in the seventh minute after Forbes conceded a penalty inside their 22.
It was 26-0 after 33 minutes and just as it showed Bulldogs could execute in attack, what followed showed they can defend too.
For the last five minutes of the opening half Forbes was camped inside Bathurst's 22.
The Platypi threw phase after phase at the hosts, five-eighth Dan Sweeney and scrumhalf Alex Webster working hard to create something, but there weren't any holes in Bulldogs' line to be found.
Bulldogs pushed out to a 47-0 lead before Forbes finally got on the board via replacement Ben Redfern - that try coming when both sides had a player in the sinbin - but the day belonged to the hosts.
Fitzsimmons sealed the win in the dying minutes when he charged over from a penalty tap. Weekes converted to make 61-5.
One hope for the Platypi is that this weekend might see the return of Andrew Saar, who's been injured since the pre-season.
"We won't give up, we'll keep going and see what we can do," Wallace said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.