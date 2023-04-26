Ghost tour, music-hall entertainment and honours in store for Forbes Heritage 2023

Sharing our stories. Revealing the layers of our history.
This is the theme of Heritage Week 2023 and Forbes Shire Council's amazing Events team has put together an itinerary that ensures more of our local stories are uncovered and remembered.
The Forbes Heritage Awards evening, with the presentation of the Forbes Medal, kicks off the week's celebrations on Tuesday 2 May, recognising the conservation and promotion of the stories within our community.
Two community groups have been nominated for their dedicated compassion in preserving these stories and artefacts of days gone.
The evening will start at 6pm.
The following evening, Forbes Town Hall will again come to historical life, as the Convict Footprint Knees Up takes to the stage. This will be a night of historical music-hall entertainment, a light-hearted look at the history of this town.
Be ready to be for a lively launch into the past from 6.30pm!
For those feeling a little braver, sign up to join the Forbes Heritage Cemetery Ghost Tour.
The tour will start at the Book Dispensary where tales of history will regale those attending before embarking on a Cenwest bus for the Ghost Tour with the famous 'Blind Freddy's bushranger'. Should prove to be an enlightening evening!
The bus tour starts at 5.30pm on Friday 5 May.
Heritage Week will conclude on Saturday 6 May with the Forbes Rotary Ipomoea Vintage and Collectables Fair.
Take a walk back in time with displays and sales of items of yesteryear - dolls, bears, crockery, giftware. Will you be able to pick the use or origins of mystery items?
Enjoy all-day tea and scones at the Town Hall from 9am to 5pm. Gold coin entry.
St John's Anglican Church will also be open for tours of the majestical and historical church, and cake and garage sale on Saturday from 9am to 5pm.
Bookings are essential for the awards evening, theatre show and cemetery ghost tour, please email events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or phone Council on 6850 2300.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.