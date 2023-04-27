It's unanimous: popular Homegrown Parkes will be back

Hi Landcarers, we're doing it again!
The Homegrown Parkes Committee have made the unanimous decision to proceed with another Homegrown Parkes Event on Saturday, 21 October 2023.
A big thank you to everyone who provided feedback after our March event. We had an average rating of 9 out of 10 for our event from over 50 responses, with similar ratings for the venue at Cooke Park and for the variety of stallholders on the day.
Of course, no two events will be the same ... we won't have Costa Georgiadis with us in October ... however, we are looking forward to bringing a focus on delivering a series of workshops and demonstrations from local and regional chefs, cooks and artisans. We are open to your suggestions!
If you know of someone locally or regionally that would 'fit the bill', please fill in the survey form and let us know!
We want to make this another fabulous event for our region. The link for the survey can be found on our Landcare website or on our Homegrown Parkes Social Media.
Note that we have no funds to pay presenters ... but we are keen to promote a local business/person that is selected to deliver a workshop on our social media and on the day of course.
We are also hoping to tie the event in with another local cause so that we can assist with raising funds for an organisation that helps to support our community. We look forward to sharing more information about that soon.
This event will be run with staff support from Central West Lachlan Landcare and in-kind and voluntary support from Parkes Community Arts and Parkes Shire Council. It isn't a money making venture.
It is an undertaking that is purely intended to encourage people to get out into their gardens, process their own produce, increase understanding, provide educational opportunities and promote local small businesses who are producing and processing in our local area.
For our stallholders, we will be charging a small fee of $25 which will cover ongoing costs associated with running the event, so put the date in your calendar so that you can be part of the day in Cooke Park.
Keep an eye on our social media for updates. We will be in contact with our vendors from the March Homegrown Parkes event and registrations will be available in June.
For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org or our social media.
