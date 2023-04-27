League, laughter and support: Royce's Big Walk comes to Forbes, Eugowra

Footy skills, funny memories, and some hard truths have been shared over a couple of big events in our district with NRL legend Royce Simmons.
Simmons is on a fundraising Big Walk, covering 313 km from Dubbo to Bathurst in 12 days.
He's on a mission to raise awareness of dementia and funds for Dementia Australia, donating his time and energy to local rugby league clubs along the way.
Royce detoured from the main route of his walk to attend a junior rugby league skills clinic in Forbes, along with Paul 'Nobby' Clarke, Paul Sironen, Ronnie Palmer.
The legends entertained the crowd at a Red Bend Junior Rugby League function that night, before hitting the road to Eugowra.
In Forbes, proceeds of the event will support Red Bend Rugby League junior Beau Hartwig, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia.
Eugowra's Golden Eagles, whose gear was washed away, club and grounds damaged in the flood event of November 14, 2022, receive the proceeds of the event held there.
Royce and his wife Liane were joined by a panel of guests including Neil Paine, Peter Mortimer, Brad Waugh, Col Bentley, Joe Vitanza and Len Stacker to share memories with more than 120 guests from Eugowra, Cowra, Goolagong, Forbes and Parkes.
"We don't have much now, so this will help us in a big way," President Casey Jones said of the fundraising efforts.
Those in attendance also had the chance to support Dementia Australia and on the night, Wangarang announced they would donate $10,000 towards Royce's cause of Dementia Australia.
Wangarang Industries is a not-for-profit enterprise based in Orange, providing jobs and training for people with disabilities throughout the Central West.
Simmons, diagnosed with dementia at age 61, shared some of the confronting numbers and realities about the disease.
"Dementia is the biggest killer of women in the world, it's the second biggest killer of men," he said.
"There's very close to 500,000 people in Australia with dementia now.
"It takes 1.6 million people to look after people with dementia."
Those with dementia are likely to retreat to avoid embarrassing situations, so many of us remain unaware of how bad it is, he added.
"That's the reason I do this," the former NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos player said.
"I'm just trying to make everyone aware of how bad it is - that's why I'm getting around."
