Plans to protect Forbes' historic Presbyterian Church for future

Forbes' former Presbyterian Church could have a future as our Council chambers, as a venue for community activities, or as the home of a community group.
Forbes Shire councillors will consider their options after receiving a conservation management plan from heritage advisor Graham Hall.
The council purchased the former church, where our community's Presbyterian congregation had gathered for some 140 years, in early 2021. It stands adjacent to our current council chambers.
The church's last four members took great care in finalising the church's connection to the heritage-significant building, distributing the unique and beautiful items to homes where they could be cared for.
They simply could not continue the maintenance necessary for the building, despite faithful and successful fundraising efforts.
Mr Hall says practical but sensitive interior design can transform the building into a space that is comfortable for both church goers and non-churchgoers who use it in future.
"The interior of the church is unmistakably Presbyterian," he says in the report.
"It has been formally deconsecrated, and the pews and altar have been removed. But the austere character remains, and will do if and when the pulpit is removed."
Mr Hall's report acknowledges new, secular uses will require a different ambience.
"They could include the healthy robust democracy of council and committee meeting; community functions; social, educational and artistic events; and uses involving regular and day-long visits,"
"The challenge is to redesign the interior so that its ambience is appropriate for the desired range of uses."
He recommends engaging an architect to work with the council once a decision on the future use of St Andrews has been made.
The jewel-like stained glass windows will remain a key element, the timber ceiling, trusses and wall paneling will be retained.
"The choice of floor coverings, wall colours, furniture and furnishings will be crucial," the report states.
"Lighting must be adequate for functional needs and will contribute to the ambience, day and night. Large luminaires, traditional or contemporary in style (and energy-efficient) could be suspended from the ceiling, as could geometric, elegantly detailed air conditioning ducts and / or ceiling fans."
The Statement of Significance in the State Heritage Inventory reads: St Andrew's Presbyterian Church is significant in being a fine Gothic stone church of the Victorian period.
With its quality stonework, its high steep gables, its tower and grounds with mature trees, the church represents an important element in the streetscape of this central part of the town of Forbes.
Dating from 1877, the church has historical importance as a link with the period of Forbes' development from an 1860s gold town into a prosperous pastoral and agricultural centre. Additionally, St Andrew's is of religious and social significance to the local community owing to its lengthy association with Presbyterian worship in Forbes.
