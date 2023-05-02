Keep your precious cargo safe, book space with authorised car seat fitters

Forbes Shire Council is ensuring that children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles with free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters in Forbes on Saturday 13 May 2023.
Forbes Shire Council's Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says that this free child restraint checking day will now be held bi-annually as it is usually well patronised and is important in ensuring the safe travel of young children.
"Due to the success of previous events, we've received funding to offer this service twice a year to Forbes residents - one in late November/early December and one in April/May," Ms Suitor said.
The upcoming child restraint checking day will be held on Saturday 13 May from 10am - 2pm in the Bunnings carpark.
The correct fitting and adjustment of child restraints is vital.
Research shows that two out of three child restraints are not being used properly and this puts children at risk of injury in the event of a crash.
"Most of the restraints we have checked at previous events have had minor problems that needed fixing to ensure the safety of the child - such as tightening and untwisting straps, fitting gated buckles and correcting the seatbelt's path through the restraint," Ms Suitor said.
"It is important to have your child restraint checked regularly after prolonged use and installed correctly before use to ensure that your precious cargo is safe."
Bookings are essential - phone 6861 2364 to secure your place.
Information about the child restraint laws, the types of restraints and advice on moving children from one restraint type to the next will also be available.
The councils and Transport for NSW this week partnered to deliver first of their kind online workshops to also help parents, carers and grandparents ensure their child restraints are correctly fitted.
