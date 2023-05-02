Forbes Advocate
Keep your precious cargo safe, book space with authorised car seat fitters

May 3 2023 - 7:30am
Picture supplied.
Picture supplied.

Forbes Shire Council is ensuring that children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles with free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters in Forbes on Saturday 13 May 2023.

