Bag a bargain, or something you need, at CWA's pop-up Op Shop

May 4 2023 - 6:00am
Forbes CWA Evening Branch members Barb Goodger, Kaylene Bailey, Nicole Little, Wendy Morrow, Robyn Miller, Vicki Miller and day branch and Life Member Anne Reade.
There are just two weekends left to bag a bargain at a very special pop-up op shop, with all proceeds to support flood-affected people in our district.

