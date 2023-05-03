Bag a bargain, or something you need, at CWA's pop-up Op Shop

There are just two weekends left to bag a bargain at a very special pop-up op shop, with all proceeds to support flood-affected people in our district.
Forbes Showground Pavilion is home to donated clothes, craft supplies, bottled water and more, organised and staffed by volunteers from Friday through Sunday.
The effort is being coordinated by Forbes CWA Evening Branch and president Robyn Miller is encouraging everyone to come and have a look - some of the items are brand new with tags.
They're open May 5 to 7, and May 19 to 21 (closed over the Mother's Day weekend):
Forbes took delivery of a 20-foot container of donated items from the Queensland Islamic Community and everything has been carefully sorted and organised by volunteers from our local CWA branches.
Men's, women's and children's clothing is available at op shop prices with all the proceeds to be distributed to flood-affected residents in the Oxley CWA Group area.
"Anybody who has been flood affected is more than welcome to come and help themselves here, free of charge," Ms Miller said.
Her team of volunteers is mostly Forbes Evening Branch members alongside CWA Day branch.
The proceeds will be used to support flood-affected people in the Oxley Group area, which includes the CWA branches of Forbes Day, Forbes Evening, Parkes, Peak Hill, Condobolin, Kiacatoo, Myamly, Bogan Gate, Trundle, Tullamore, Tottenham and Berthong - the majority were affected in the flood events of November 2022.
