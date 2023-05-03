What's on in and around Forbes this May

May 5
Join us at the Book Dispensary in Templar St to talk everything Forbes History, enjoy an hour of listening to some amazing stories about Forbes, grazing boxes and drinks. Cenwest Tours will take us on a trip to the Forbes Cemetery to be guided on a Ghost Tour with the famous Blind Freddy's Bushranger. It's from 5.30-8pm Friday. Registration essential via events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or phoning 6850 2300.
Saturday, May 6
Come along and view displays of collections from eras past. Travel through time looking at items for display and for sale and remember things from your childhood or your grandparent's lives. Dolls to bears. Crockery to kitchen canisters. Glassware to bottles. Vintage giftware. Mystery items to guess and vote their origin or use. Buy a collectable from our trading tables. Enjoy all day tea and scones and view the displays between 9am and 5pm. Entry by gold coin donation.
Saturday, May 6
St John's Anglican Church will be open for tours of this beautiful local heritage building as part of Forbes Heritage celebrations, with cake and garage sales on Saturday from 9am.
Sunday, May 7
The Forbes Sporting Shooters Association will be holding a come and try day on May 7 starting at 10am. All persons taking part will be supervised by a licenced shooter. Rifles and ammunition will be supplied for use on the day. Juniors aged 12 to 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, a P650 form will have to be filled in by all juniors and non licenced people. The cost will be $10 for 30 rounds of ammunition, sausage sizzle and drinks available at lunch time $2 each.
Saturday, May 13
Forbes Town and District Band presents this combined concert with Brisbane Water Brass Band to raise funds to help repair the Forbes Band Hall after the November 2022 floods. They're performing at Club Forbes from 7-9pm on May 13. Tickets at the door. Adults $20, children aged five-16 $10 and children under five years free.
Saturday, May 13
Come along and join the fun of vogue dance at Forbes Town Hall from 2pm to 6pm once a month. All welcome, the current members are happy to share their knowledge with visitors and newcomers. Live music by Phil Redenbach makes this a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon. Ladies, please bring a plate to share afternoon tea.
Saturday, May 13
Join Forbes Rugby Club for their ladies day from midday and cheer on the blues at Grinsted Oval, first grade fixture 3.15pm.
Saturday, May 20
Book now to join a free interactive and collaborative theatre workshop for adults with Milk Crate Theatre Company in Parkes! From 11am-2pm in the Marramarra Makerspace, there will be a session of movement, games and improvisations, leading to the creation of small scenes to share. Contact the Parkes Library 6861 2309.
May 25
Eugowra is planning its Biggest Morning Tea for 2023. Details to come.
