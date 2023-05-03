What's on in and around Forbes this May

The Forbes Sporting Shooters Association will be holding a come and try day on May 7 starting at 10am. All persons taking part will be supervised by a licenced shooter. Rifles and ammunition will be supplied for use on the day. Juniors aged 12 to 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, a P650 form will have to be filled in by all juniors and non licenced people. The cost will be $10 for 30 rounds of ammunition, sausage sizzle and drinks available at lunch time $2 each.