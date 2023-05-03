Platypi rally to challenge, seal victory with kick on full time

A penalty goal on full time gave Forbes Platypi their first victory of the 2023 Blowes Clothing Cup at Grinsted Oval on Saturday.
It was 10-all in the first grade fixture after a solid 80 minutes of play in wet and muddy conditions, so all eyes were on kicker Dan Sweeney as he lined up for the penalty.
He nailed it to give the Platypi a 13-10 win.
Orange City had just a week earlier secured their first victory in two years against the dominant Cowra Eagles, and Forbes was struggling for first grade numbers through a combination of injury and other commitments.
Tony Wallace was a very happy coach as he gathered with his troops on the field post-match, he and captain Charlie French congratulating four players on joining the first grade starting line-up for the first time.
Debutantes Lachlan Green, Tom Mattiske, Josh Morrison and Matt Kennedy all stepped up to the challenge.
"We had a makeshift team today which played with a lot of heart and a lot of spirit," Wallace said.
"I thought they all stood up really well."
Defence won the day, Wallace said, in what did become messy conditions as a light rain fell on Saturday afternoon.
"It's a winter sport, it was a good wet weather game," Wallace said.
"Full credit to Orange City I thought they were really good.
"I reckon we had 25 per cent of the ball, so to win like that - it was outstanding."
Saturday, May 6 sees Forbes travel to Orange to take on Emus.
They're back at home on Saturday, May 13, and hosting their ladies day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.