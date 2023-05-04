Magpies disappointed as clash with Macquarie ends in draw

A draw was not the result Forbes Magpies were hoping for at the end of a tough 80 minutes on field with Dubbo Macquarie at Spooner Oval on Sunday.
But a penalty kick on full time sailed past the posts with the scoreboard at 14-14 at full time in the Round 3 Peter McDonald Premiership fixture.
A disappointed co-coach Mitch Andrews acknowledged that conditions were tough but bemoaned that his side let the cold, wet weather get to them.
Both sides had times where they struggled to hold onto the ball and there were plenty of errors, and the Magpies were under the pump early.
"Our discipline to start the game was nowhere near good enough what we expect from each other," Andrews said.
"I think for the first 10 minutes we might have had the ball twice or three times."
Magpies were first to put points on the board when they nailed a penalty kick and both Macquarie and the hosts scored a try apiece to see the score 6-4 at half time.
The second half delivered more of the same, the Magpies running in two tries to Macquarie's one but the visitors three goals.
With plenty of play in the middle of the field and periods of hard work in defence, a highlight for the hosts came when Charlie Lennon broke through the Dubbo line.
His work did eventually lead to a try for his side.
"It was a game of moments," Andrews said.
"At times we played some pretty good footy and when we did we piled on a few quick tries but a lot of the time there, I think the conditions, we sort of let them get to us a bit.
"We ... played nowhere near good enough to what we can and what we expect of each other.
"To get a draw is one point but (I'm) disappointed not to get two."
Co-coach Nick Greenhalgh could only watch from the sidelines - he's still nursing a calf injury sustained in the Round 2 victory against Orange CYMS.
"It's just a day to day, week to week sort of thing ... it's not too bad, it's still a bit sore but I don't want to push it either, it's only early days," he said.
The Magpies have the bye this week and that's not only a chance for Greenhalgh to recuperate but for the side to focus
"We know what we're doing at training really works in games we're just not putting it out there in an 80 minute performance," Greenhalgh said.
"We'll train hard and get ready for Wello in a couple of weeks."
Forbes travels to Wellington for the Round 4 clash on Sunday, May 14.
