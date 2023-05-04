Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Magpies disappointed as clash with Macquarie ends in draw

May 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A draw was not the result Forbes Magpies were hoping for at the end of a tough 80 minutes on field with Dubbo Macquarie at Spooner Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.