Stories will stay with us: a councillor's reflections on ALGWA conference in Forbes

Stories connect us to the people around us. It's the stories that resonate with our own experiences that have the most impact.
Some make you laugh and others make you cry. It's the stories that evoke your emotions that you will never forget.
Over the last few days at the ALGWA women's conference that we have heard stories in the wake of disasters that have left us feeling emotional, empathetic and enraptured.
Hearing about the emergency responses to the 2019/2020 bushfires and the strength of leadership from Shane Fitzsimmons leaves you in a sense of awe, especially when you begin to understand the scope of damage.
The fact that the land was experiencing over 160 days of drought with no rain in a row and the devastation that occurred when the fires began over the state. Shane - a humble and brilliant man to be admired.
Major Martina Jewell, an experienced leader who always pushed herself past her own comfort zone to go above and beyond for her team and her country as a peacekeeper in the war in Lebanon. The personal losses and injuries endured during that time in an unsophisticated setting set her up to fight for her rights and justice.
Our local flood heroes, Jess Eijkman, Bailee Harrison and Paul Faulkner had all of the audience in tears. Their stories were heart wrenching and were all so different. Their resilience shone through and no one doubted their bravery or love of their communities.
Rebecca Miller conducted a session on Well-being which had everyone reconsidering their priorities in life. Her session left the audience wanting more.
Louise Bernardi shared her experiences and the importance of dressing for success. Her workshop was an insightful experience into color and body shape and how to enhance your image.
Tanya Jakimow's research into the lack of gender equality in local government was eye opening. There is indeed a gap that closed from 29 per cent to 39 per cent at the last election.
However when compared to jobs in local government a deceiving result is evident. Even though there may be 49 per cent of women they are not in the higher echelon of employment.
Congratulations to Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM who was re-elected to the board for ALGWA. To have a local voice in this industry is of great benefit to Forbes.
Her leadership and guidance through the floods with her daily updates were highlighted by Bailee Harrison who referred to as "Phyllis' address to the nation".
Tracey Spicer was the most perfect and exceptional Master of ceremonies who captured the essence of each speaker in a summary at the end of their presentations.
A truly inspirational journalist who invoked a sense of curiosity in the audience. Her calm demeanor would assist the audience to return back to the present after such engaging and emotional presentations.
Tracey shared the following quote, "If you can't be strong for yourself, you can't be strong for others."
Our whole community is thankful for the wonderful work of Givit, Reconstruction Australia and Disaster Relief Australia in assisting our communities, especially the victims of flooding, to begin to get their lives and homes back together.
The road to recovery after this flood disaster will be long and challenging but travelled with the support of friends and community.
