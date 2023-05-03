Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

'Brave, generous' community impacts visitors as local government looks at disaster resilience

May 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Courage and kindness, leadership and community mindedness. Those local qualities have made a big impact on those who gathered in Forbes for the 2023 Australian Local Government Women's Association NSW conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.