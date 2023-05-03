'Brave, generous' community impacts visitors as local government looks at disaster resilience

Courage and kindness, leadership and community mindedness. Those local qualities have made a big impact on those who gathered in Forbes for the 2023 Australian Local Government Women's Association NSW conference.
The theme for the gathering was Disaster Resilience and Shane Fitzsimons AO AFSM spoke of the wide-reaching impacts of disaster on our State in the past four to five years.
"Every one of ... 130 local government areas has been declared natural disaster impacted or affected in the last three or four seasons," he said.
"Concerningly, 70 local government areas have been declared natural disasters five times or more, and there are half a dozen or more that have been declared 10 times or more. It has been a relentless period of time for communities right across the State."
"Resilience" is a word we might struggle with, but the inaugural Commissioner for Resilience NSW said it certainly wasn't "bouncing back" as some definitions might suggest.
While it does take strength and resolve, it's about learning, building better and stronger to try to prevent future risk. It's also about thoughts, feelings, and healing, he told the conference.
Mr Fitzsimons was one of several speakers throughout the weekend, special guests also included Major Matina Jewell (Retired) who spoke of her service and leadership in war zones, and the weekend's MC Tracey Spicer AM.
There were practical insights into disaster response and recovery from Disaster Relief Australia, NSW Reconstruction Authority and GIVIT, who have been at work in our community since the November 2022 floods, local speakers and insights.
ALGWA NSW president Dianna Baker was very much moved by the people she met and all she heard in Forbes.
"The resilience of the community was so amazing, that's what overwhelmed me when we had an overview of the State and then the individuals talking about their own work, their own family, how they coped and what they did," she said, paying tribute to those who shared their stories and to the leadership of Mayor Phyllis Miller.
"Forbes could have been decimated but they've come through stronger than ever and I just think it was so brave of those people in particular to share their personal stories with the conference.
"I just found Forbes to be such a brave, generous, sharing and caring community.
"It was an excellent conference and I do congratulate Forbes Shire and the staff there. Really to the point of what communities can do, how they can come together and survive during and after a disaster."
The topic was a vital one for local government representatives to explore.
"It is vital because local government has local knowledge and it's the local knowledge that (disaster relief organisations) need to rely on," Cr Baker said.
Communication is critical and the local media was crucial through the crisis, she added.
