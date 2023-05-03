Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Tough start for Swamp Tigers but the signs are promising for 2023 AFL season

By Alex Milsom
May 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes representatives in the Under 14s Romulus Milsom, Max Ridge, Raphael Milsom, Cayden Metzeling, Jackson Beaudin, Logan McMahon in front. Absent Zain Clark and Reece Matheson. Picture supplied
Forbes representatives in the Under 14s Romulus Milsom, Max Ridge, Raphael Milsom, Cayden Metzeling, Jackson Beaudin, Logan McMahon in front. Absent Zain Clark and Reece Matheson. Picture supplied

Wet and cold weather is becoming a tradition of the opening round of footy in the Triple M AFL Central West junior competition, as Orange/Forbes met the Bathurst Giants in the season opener.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.