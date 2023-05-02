Hanrahan revels in conditions as golfers brave the rain

The Div 2 scores had less of a spread than the Div-1, from the winner on 72 nett to the 'tail-end-charlie' on 93 nett. Dave Bernardi seems to do well under trying conditions and was well pleased with his efforts. His back-9 was a little rough, in which an '8' on the 15th was a disappointment having found the water. Runner-up was John Ridley on 74 nett, where he too did better on the front-9 than the back-9. His highlight was a lone birdie on the 16th.