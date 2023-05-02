Hanrahan revels in conditions as golfers brave the rain

By Short Putt
The forecasters got it right with light rain all day Saturday. That deterred some golfers but among those who played there were some good scores. But undoubtedly the conclusion was that it was wet!
The competition on Saturday was an Individual Stroke event, sponsored by Country Mile Motor Inn. The field of 24 had varying degrees of dampness through the day, with the final groupings needing to putt through surface water on the 18th.
The Div 1 was won by Caleb Hanrahan with 69 nett, going one step better than last week's runner-up position. In trying conditions he was 4-under after 16 holes and finished with two tidy pars. He managed to par all of the par-3 holes. The runner-up was Nick Ryan on 71 nett on count back, beating Niel Duncan by a handy shot. He was on the course early and missed much of the heavier rain, and but for untidy scores on the 7th and 15th he may have taken the honours.
The Div 2 scores had less of a spread than the Div-1, from the winner on 72 nett to the 'tail-end-charlie' on 93 nett. Dave Bernardi seems to do well under trying conditions and was well pleased with his efforts. His back-9 was a little rough, in which an '8' on the 15th was a disappointment having found the water. Runner-up was John Ridley on 74 nett, where he too did better on the front-9 than the back-9. His highlight was a lone birdie on the 16th.
The ball sweep went to 75 nett, going to: 71 - N Duncan; 72 - J Dobell; 75 - N McMillan, J House and H Callaghan.
The lone visitor was Peter Jackson (Coffs Harbour), playing alongside good mate Alf Davies. Peter was glad he was in the comfort of the cart, but did comment that it was similar conditions to Coff's but only colder.
The NTP's went to: 9th - N Ryan; 18th - J Coulthurst. As expected 2's were scarce but Alf Davies got one on the 9th, and Josh got another on the 18th. Josh was in the last group and had to putt through some intense surface water to capitalise on his NTP.
The Pro Shop Super-pin, returning to the real 3rd hole, went to Caleb Hanrahan with a shot to 1.35 metres. His was not far inside the only other name on the card, with that being Matt Duff. Once again this hole proved that it is not easy to score on.
Undoubtedly the rain was the talking point of the day. It was steady all day with the occasional heavy fall, but the temperature was warmish and there was little wind. The course played long but the greens were still quite bouncy. High shots to the green still bounced and lower trajectories seemed to skid through a bit. Nevertheless the putting was true.
Peter Cowhan started well with par, birdie. But then things went awry with a run of 7's on holes 5, 6 and 7. He had a roller coaster on the back-9. Playing alongside, Kim Herbert had a similar game but only one shot better. Maybe sharing a cart was their undoing as Josh Coulthurst, also in their group, fared better by two shots.
Tom Toohey was unlucky on the day, taking the 'Bradman' prize, quite comfortably from the last of the Div-2 players. And Jake Shaw had terrible luck. Water got into everything despite him riding in a cart. But the "coup de grace" was an '8' on the 9th, courtesy of two tee shots into the water. He and playing partner Kyle Sharpe succumbed to the weather and were NCR's.
What was disappointing was the plethora of unrepaired pitch marks on the greens. Despite the rain there is no excuse for not tending to your pitch mark. Some players reported repairing at least five pitch marks, all of which were fresh from that morning, on some greens.
The Course staff have done very well to get the greens back into condition so let us as players do our bit, make the repairs and keep the greens in good order.
It was good to see Barry Parker complete his round alongside Les Little. Both are renowned for dodging the weather but both said 'if the Ladies can do it, so can we'.
The threat of continued rain put off any participation in the Sunday Stableford Medley, so there were no results.
Last Tuesday, Anzac Day, a Stableford Medley was held, and contested by 19 players. Sharon Grierson took advantage of the conditions and won with 40 points. She had a stretch of 3-pointers from the 7th to the 16th holes.
Runner-up was Anthony Davies, who surprised himself with 39 points. He played a steady hand. The ball sweep went to 36 points. The NTP's went to: 9th - Stephen Grant; 18th - Luke Flakelar.
Here is the News:
On Saturday the field was reduced because of the rain. Many players on the day did make a donation for the 'DoItForJarod' Charity. There is no doubt many more would like to make a donation and add to the generous support already given. We shall have another opportunity this Saturday for other players to contribute.
The Forbes Ladies Open will be held on Sunday 7 May. As a result the course will be closed for Sunday morning but will be open for social play once the Ladies field have completed their rounds.
This week the Forbes Vets 'Week of Golf' is being played. In all 29 different clubs are represented, with most players from across NSW but some players from Queensland and from South Australia as well. Luckily the weather has improved as the week has progressed. Results to be provided next week.
Many thanks go to the band of volunteers who helped tidy up the course on Sunday morning. It was sunny weather which made life pleasant and much was achieved before the afternoon rain. Numerous loads of dead branches and general rubbish were deposited onto the piles, but it all made it more pleasant for the Vets players.
The Mens Wallace Cup Handicap Matchplay competiton has commenced this week. Because there is little opportunity to play this month, the 1st Round is not required to be completed until 4th June. Make sure you contact your opponent and get your match played.
The Condobolin Mens Open will be played on Sunday 7 May. Because of the calendar disruption Condo will be the first in the 'Trilogy of Golf', with W/Wyalong (21 May) and Forbes (28 May) to follow.
Don't forget to clear out your Pro Shop account before June 4th.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday May 6 is scheduled for an 18-Hole Individual Stableford vying for the Wilf Hodges Memorial Trophy. On Sunday 7 May the course will be closed until the afternoon.
On Saturday 13 May the comp will be the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Adept Plumbing. Sunday is 'Mother's Day', and I am sure some of those will enjoy playing in the Sunday Stableford Medley.
This week around 100 senior golfers, male and female and some from interstate, are taking in the challenge of playing the week long Forbes Veterans Golfers Association Week of Golf.
Monday will be a four-ball competition, Tuesday and Thursday individual each day plus combined 36-hole competition while on Friday players will compete for the NSWVGA Shield.
Play each day will be in the shot-gun format with tee off at 9.30am Monday, Tuesday and Thursday while on Friday it will be a 9am start. A highlight for the week will be a evening dinner for all participants on Thursday.
Secretary for the Forbes association Beryl Roberts said last Friday that the tournament will be the first time the 'full' course from tee to greens will be played after the recent floods which causing untold damage to parts of the course.
"It's all go now and post entries will be accepted for all days, if anyone would like play they can contact me on 0435 585 460 for all details," Beryl added.
In last week's twin-towns vets an undermanned Parkes outfit was no match for Forbes last week who played host where Parkes only had six players to 24 from Forbes and as a result was comprehensively beaten in the teams event 225 points to Parkes' 170.
Forbes dominated the day winning the individual, runner-up and two of the nearest-to-pins.
Garry Pymont won the day with an excellent round of 42 points and was two ahead of runner-up Greg Webb.
Graham Cooke few the flag for Parkes when he won the B-grade nearest-to-pin on the ninth hole, with Scott Kirkman the A grade winner. No A graders hit the green on the par-three 18th hole, while Forbes' Ross Williams was the B grade winner.
The ball sweep went to 34 points with the winners as follows: 38 points - Jeff Haley (F); 36 - Scott Kirkman and Peter Barnes (F); 35 - Niel Duncan, Alf Davies, Kim Herbert and Barry Parker (F); 34 - Ted Morgan, Steve Uphill and Barry Shine Forbes.
Ralph Baker from Forbes won the encouragement award.
As mentioned above there will be no twin-towns competition this week due the veteran golfers "Week of Golf" being played at Forbes.
As you know last Tuesday was Anzac Day resulting in no social 12 hole comp while the FGA did run an 18 hole competition.
If wishing to play any Tuesday all are welcome, male and female, young and old, be at the Pro Shop no later than 9am and you are assured of a game.
By The Roving Reporter
Wednesday 26th April was a 3BBB and monthly presentation and celebrations for those that have had birthdays of late.
The trio that won on a Plus Nine were Colleen Bratton, Jill Cripps and Ethel Coombs however it was on a countback from Helen Duff, Jenny Hubbard and Sally Crosby.
NTP 9th was Heather Davidson and 18th Kate Steele Park. On Saturday 29th Flannerys Pharmacy sponsored a Stroke event which Heather Davidson(13) 79 Nett won in Division One and Debbie Tilley (26) 86 on a countback won Division Two. Heather took NTP on 9th and 18th.
This round also included the Monthly Medals in the three Divisions with Heather taking Division One, Debbie Division Two and Veronica Rebellato Division Three. Debbie also won the Putting Competition with 31 putts.
A busy weekend coming up with the ladies Open Tournament. On Saturday the 4BBB Stableford, Scratch and Handicap sections and Sunday the same.
