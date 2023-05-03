More than 1000 players, officials on way to Forbes netball carnival

Evolution Mining is the major sponsor of the Forbes Netball Association Regional All Age carnival, to be held on Sunday May 7.
This is the first time a major sponsor has come on board for the very popular annual carnival, and the FNA thank Evolution Mining for their generous sponsorship and support of the association.
This year will see one of the largest carnivals in a number of years, with more than one thousand players and officials travelling to Forbes for the day.
Many of the teams will be staying overnight in Forbes motels, again adding to the local income generated from the carnival, and still struggling from the November floods.
Play will get underway at 8-30am and continue throughout the day, with a full program of games in 18 rounds of competition.
Players aged from 9/10 years to open ladies will play in 8 divisions according to age.
Over 200 games of netball will be played during the day.
Teams will travel from Orange, Bathurst, Dubbo, West Wyalong, Yass, Mudgee, Parkes, Cowra, Blayney, Cootamundra as well as our local Forbes teams.
A record 16 teams have entered the 11 years division.
Between 2,000 to 3,000 people are expected to be on Stephen Field grounds during the day.
Thank you to Forbes Shire Council grounds staff, who are preparing the grounds for the day.
Catering for the carnival will be done by the FNA committee, parents and supporters, with the work to start at 6-30am on Sunday for set up.
Donations of cakes, slices and treats will be needed from any volunteers who are willing to also help make the day a financial success.
This is a major fundraiser for the FNA, and volunteer helpers would be very much appreciated to help with the huge job ahead.
A barbeque and canteen will both be operating, as well as the very popular coffee van, and plans are shaping up for this year to be one of the best carnivals.
Volunteers are needed at 6-30am for set up, and also to help serve in the canteen and barbeque during the day, and the FNA thank in advance anyone who can give a hand.
The FNA Committee is looking forward to the day, when the weather forecast is fine, but a bit on the cooler side, and perfect for playing lots of games of netball.
Forbes residents are invited to come along and see some great games of netball, grab some food and enjoy the carnival.
Anyone community members who could help in any way is asked to email secretary.forbesnetball@gmail.com or see any committee members.
