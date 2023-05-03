Forbes Advocate
More than 1000 players, officials on way to Forbes netball carnival

By Robyn Kenny, Forbes Netball Association
May 4 2023 - 9:39am
Forbes Opens captain Steph Johnson defends against Lithgow. Picture supplied.
Evolution Mining is the major sponsor of the Forbes Netball Association Regional All Age carnival, to be held on Sunday May 7.

