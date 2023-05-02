Improved cattle market this week at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange

By MLA's National Livestock Reporting Agency
Numbers remained steady at Monday's cattle sale at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange though quality was improved from the previous week.
There was a better offering of well bred cattle available with fewer secondary lines penned. The usual buyers were present and competing in an improved market.
Yearling steers to feed lifted 3 to 5c/kg with middleweights selling from 330 to 415c/kg.
Heavyweights ranged in price from 320 to 394c/kg. Those to processors sold from 340 to 447c/kg.
Yearling heifers followed a similar trend with feeders paying from 300 to 376c and those to processors receiving from 325 to 389c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 300 to 347c/kg. Grown heifers ranged in price from 290 to 334c/kg.
Cows eased slightly on a lesser quality yarding. Heavy 2 score sold from 235 to 252c with 3&4 score ranging from 255 to 288c/kg.
With no sale last week numbers jumped this sale with both lamb and mutton showing an increase.
Lamb quality continues to be mixed with a good offering of finished well bred lambs available along with the plainer secondary lines. The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market.
Trade weight lambs 20-24kg slipped $5 to $7/head to range from $136 to $179/head. Heavy lambs to 26kg sold from $175 to $196/head.
Extra heavyweights were $8 to $12 easier to receive from $190 to $232/head. Heavy hoggets sold from $120 to $167/head.
Mutton numbers were made up of mostly Merinos and quality was very mixed. Prices were firm to $5 better with Merino ewes selling from $87 to $170/head.
Crossbreds received from $91 to $180/head. Heavy Dorper ewes reached $158/head. Merino wethers sold from $103 to $176.2/head.
VC Reid Smith Livestock
A big increase in sow numbers saw prices drop from 5-10c/kg. Bacon $5-10 cheaper.
A very small yarding of pork saw firm price on quality pork.
A larger run of heavier suckers/growers saw prices improve $20-30/per head. Lighter suckers also improved $10-$15/ per head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.