From the mayor's desk: visitors fell in love with our town, people

Well what a week we have had!
The staging of the annual NSW branch of the ALGWA conference here in Forbes was nothing short of amazing.
Our visitors fell in love with the town, with the people, and the feedback has been amazing.
We hosted a line-up of phenomenal speakers and emcee, but perhaps it was the heart-wrenching personal accounts of last year's flooding disaster from locals that made a lasting impression.
Over the three days, delegates shared and learned so much about leadership through disasters of all realms.
Let's pray that we don't have to put this shared knowledge to use any time soon.
A massive congratulations to volunteers of the Forbes Historical Museum for their well-deserved Forbes Heritage Medal win.
To think of the hours of backbreaking work that they have already undertaken and the hours that are left ahead of them to repair the damage done to great historical items by last year's devastating floods.
It is mind-boggling to think how much this group has achieved, particularly when you see the marks left behind indicating just how high the water rose inside the building.
Suffice to say that these physical memories are in very safe hands.
I cannot let the other nominee, Forbes Family History Group, go without a mention - their work is just as amazing and just as much a labour of love, and we know that they too are safe custodians of our shared stories.
As for the remainder of Heritage Week activities, it is not too late to sign up to the Cemetery Ghost Tour which starts at 5.30pm Friday (contact council to register), or attend Saturday's Collectables Fair or St John's Anglican Church open day.
Enjoy your weekend, and God bless.
Phyllis Miller, OAM
Forbes Mayor
