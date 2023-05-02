Forbes Advocate
Lake Endeavour to be developed into recreational area for water activities

By Newsroom
Updated May 2 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:22pm
Lake Endeavour is going to be transformed into the Parkes Shire's first developed and natural recreational waterhole for a range of activities. Picture supplied
Lake Endeavour is set to be transformed into the first developed natural water location for recreational use in the Parkes Shire thanks to $1 million in funding from the NSW Government.

