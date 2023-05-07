Looking at Landcare: join a walk, explore our national parks this Autumn

Hi Landcarers,
With the cooler weather upon us, my thoughts turn to camp fires and to what objects can be toasted, stewed, baked or fried effectively over a fire.
Remember, before you venture off into the wild, check the National Parks website to ensure that the campground is open.
You can usually find out if there are toilets, picnic facilities and barbecue facilities and if sites accommodate camping.
If it is your first time venturing out, be aware that many of our National Parks do not have phone service, check the map of where you are heading to and do some research before heading out.
In terms of our regional parks, in the past six months many have suffered from flooding impacts and are still being repaired.
Whilst Nangar National Park is still closed due to severed storm impacts on the trails, there are several in our area that are open and accessible ... and, if you are keen to head out with a group of knowledgeable locals the Lachlan Valley Branch of the National Parks Association have two walks scheduled to finish off their Autumn run.
On Saturday 13 May the next walk will be held on the property of Merran and Peter Cannon Moorillah. The walk leader will be Peter Cannon. Meet at 345 Cooka Hills Rd 9.30am. This is a Medium 3-4kms rough, off track walk. Please ring Peter the evening before the walk on 6866 1225 to confirm your attendance.
The final Autumn walk will be held on Wednesday 24 May at Goobang Creek, off Wellington Road, Parkes. Walkers are to meet at 9.00am near Lions Park, Corner of Wellington Rd and Orange Rd (Molong Rd) Parkes. Walk leader is Martin Bell. He can be contacted the evening before the walk on 0429 346 586. This is a Medium, 8km walk.
The Campgrounds at Goobang National Park are open on 9am on Friday, 5 May including Wanda Wadong Campground, Greenbah Campground, Coloma Lookout, Burrabadine Walking Track.
Weddin National Park is open to the public, including Basin Gully to Eualdrie Lookout, Ben Halls Campground and Ben Hall's Cave Walking Track, with the only exception being that on 12 May a Cross Country event is planned.
Peak Hill Nature Walk is also open, with a view to the Harvey Ranges, with free entry and access via the Golf Club Road.
