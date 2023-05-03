Forbes Advocate
Police seek witnesses after Eugowra targeted by thieves Saturday night

Updated May 3 2023 - 9:03pm, first published 10:41am
Police are investigating a series of break-ins in Eugowra and urging anyone with information to contact them. File picture
Thieves have targeted three Eugowra businesses in a series of break-ins that have occurred over the weekend.

