Police seek witnesses after Eugowra targeted by thieves Saturday night

Thieves have targeted three Eugowra businesses in a series of break-ins that have occurred over the weekend.
Cash and items - including medications and food - were stolen when three premises in the centre of the community were broken into on Saturday night, Forbes police have confirmed.
Police are investigating the thefts and forensic officers have been on scene.
Inspector Shane Jessep is urging anyone with information, or anyone who saw suspicious activity that night, to provide information to police.
In particular, they're interested in hearing from any witnesses who may have seen a white sedan involved in suspicious activity on Saturday night or who can provide them with a more detailed description of the vehicle so they can make further inquiries.
Contact Forbes Police on 6853 9999.
