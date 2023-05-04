On Sunday I saw Cracks In The Mirror at the Little Theatre.
It is a musical locally written and produced by Gail Smith and Lyn Townsend, and it was so good that it could be staged in any top theatre anywhere.
The music, lyrics and dialogue were great, the actors/singers absolutely first class, the costumes, the lighting, everything about it was excellent.
If you haven't already seen or booked to go, there are still seats for Friday and Saturday nights, and the Sunday matinee, so do yourselves a favour and encourage these extraordinarily talented Parkes people by being there this weekend.
Tickets, $30, are available at www.parkesmandd.com.au or you can email ticket requests to parkesmandd2870@gmail.com. And $10 from each ticket is going to help flood ravaged Eugowra.
Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's production, an all-original musical, Cracks in the Mirror opened at the Little Theatre on April 22.
Finishing up on Sunday, May 7, there's been some exciting feedback from its audience - one such review is above.
"Awesome show! Very funny, very topical to the world today," another audience member has said.
"Incredible! Everyone needs to see this! Great characters and storylines. So real, so true to life. Well done to all!" Another said.
"I expected it to be sad, but it was actually really funny!"
Writer/lyricist of the production Lyn Townsend joined forces with music teacher and talented composer Gail Smith to bring this unique piece to the region.
While originally agreeing to assist with composition for one song, Gail soon became caught up in the 'Lyn Townsend creative steam train' and before she knew it, together they had written a full musical.
"The Cracks journey alongside my good friend Gail Smith and also musician extraordinaire, Anthony Leonard, has been amazing and I am absolutely thrilled with what will be our world premiere show season here in Parkes," Lyn said.
"While the logo picture looks a bit scary - or sad - in reality this production has many hilariously funny scenes, portrayed by the five incredible actresses that I have been so blessed to work with."
