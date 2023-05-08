Night of fun and games to celebrate Youth Week 2023

There were giant inflatables, a climbing wall and even an outdoor movie on offer as Forbes Shire Council hosted 2023 Youth Week celebrations.
Although the weather was a bit threatening, there were plenty of smiling faces enjoying the free activities and entertainment at Lions Park on April 28.
The Forbes Youth Action Team even lined up a giant screen and outdoor movie, screening Adam Black, to take the night out.
