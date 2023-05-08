Forbes Advocate
Night of fun and games to celebrate Youth Week 2023

May 8 2023 - 2:14pm
There were giant inflatables, a climbing wall and even an outdoor movie on offer as Forbes Shire Council hosted 2023 Youth Week celebrations.

