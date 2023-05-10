Museum's work to save history from mud earns 2023 Forbes Medal

Forbes Museum volunteers have been honoured for their work to save historically significant items from the flood with the awarding of the 2023 Forbes Medal.
This year's Medal nominees were Forbes Museum and Forbes Family History Group and they were congratulated at the annual presentation night, a feature of our annual heritage celebrations.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said both were very deserving.
"We're recognising a vast array of people in Forbes who are making sure our stories are shared, protected and remembered for years to come," Mayor Miller said.
"Thank you all for working so hard to preserve our story."
Forbes Shire Council heritage advisor Graham Hall said judges had a very difficult decision to make.
Both long established local organisations provide a vital service in preserving the heritage of our town and connecting us to the past, he said.
"The many items of physical heritage kept in the museum give us insight into how people lived and what they valued," he said.
"The museum has got this wealth of things - brilliantly displayed and catalogued."
The Family History Group has knowledge and research as well as items of interest - old rates books someone has written in Copperplate, leather bound book made by someone, old maps
"It gives us connection to real people who lived in the past," Mr Hall said.
The volunteers who keep both groups running do what they do for the love of it, not the reward, he concluded.
The Forbes Museum was awarded the Medal for the volunteers' non-stop work both before and since the floods of last November, when water entered the historic Osborne Hall for the first time since the 1950s.
When the flood warnings were announced the team worked to try to seal the old building, taking as many of the significant and delicate items upstairs as they could and raising others.
"As soon as the flood subsided they came back," Mr Hall said, and immediately set to the task of removing the mud and preventing mould and rust.
"It's an astounding amount of work," the heritage advisor acknowledged.
Mr Hall particularly thanked this year's judges, who remain anonymous, for their work to award the Medal. For the first time this year local high school students were invited to join the panel, and he congratulated them on their work.
Forbes Museum president Bruce Adams said it was a great pleasure and honour to receive the Medal.
The team actually won the Medal in 2022 for their extensive work on the heritage building, they have in many ways begun over again.
"The flood was quite a shock to us, we thought we had the museum right," Mr Adams said on the night.
To the volunteers who have not stopped in more than five months, he said, "thank you for all the hard work, which is continuing."
An update on the Museum's reopening to the public will be provided as soon as possible.
