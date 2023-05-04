Forbes Advocate
Jim Frecklington from Peak Hill the designer and craftsman behind King Charles III Coronation carriage

Christine Little
By Christine Little
May 5 2023 - 8:30am
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach was designed and crafted by former Peak Hill man Jim Frecklington over 10 years in the 2000s and will be used to transport King Charles III to his Coronation. Picture by Edcon Steel
The intricately designed coach the new King and Queen have personally chosen to take them to their Coronation on May 6 comes from a craftsman who calls the Parkes Shire home.

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

