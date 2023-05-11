The funny, the spooky, of Forbes' stories come to life as we celebrate heritage in 2023

Audiences stepped back in time to 1914 when Convict Footprints took the Town Hall stage.
In a production written for Forbes, the team explored the Colonial era from Oxley's venture west through to World War I with bushrangers, the founding of the town and local landmarks all featuring.
Writer Steven J Hopley was particularly captured by the story of Kate Kelly, whose life tragically came to an end in Forbes.
"It's very moving," he said.
But the night provided a light-hearted insight into the era.
"Music hall is meant to be entertaining - there's a lot of those classic music hall songs like Knees Up Mother Brown ... we're twisting the words a little bit," he said.
The team also brought local stories to our school students, with a look at the convict era and the story of William Warner who was one of four convicts who travelled to the Lachlan with John Oxley.
As darkness fell on May 5, a tour group headed to Forbes cemetery to explore a little of our local history.
Each was handed a lantern and they embarked on a tour under a full moon.
The night marked 158 years since Ben Hall was shot by police on a property west of Forbes, and Craig Lawler of Blind Freddy's Bushranger Tours shared tales of Hall, Kate Kelly and more.
The evening began at the Book Dispensary where Rex Barton outlined the history of Forbes' breweries.
Saturday, May 5, saw Town Hall packed with some 51 displays and stalls for the Rotary Ipomoea Vintage and Collectables Fare, described by the club as "the most fabulous day".
This was a new venue for this event and provided plenty of space for stalls and displays.
Tea and scones were available all day in the concourse, Forbes Town and District Band played outside in the glorious Autumn sunshine, and the crowds milled through enjoying the walk down memory lane, a cuppa and each other's company.
