Central West Libraries is excited to announce the chosen book for this year's One Library One Book community read.
Dianne Yarwood's bestselling novel The Wakes has been chosen for the innovative program in the Central West that takes the traditional book club concept to the next level.
Named One Library One Book, the program aims to have everyone in the region read and discuss the same book.
"I'm thrilled that The Wakes has been chosen for the One Library One Book community read for 2023," Ms Yarwood said.
"What a wonderful program! Travelling through the Central West and talking to book-loving community members will be such a pleasure for me. I can't wait."
Central West Libraries has distributed multiple copies of The Wakes across Central West Libraries including Forbes, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra and Orange.
Readers have the chance to meet with the author and hear from her in Forbes on May 23.
Ms Yarwood will be also be speaking at:
"The One Library, One Book program takes the idea of a book club and expands it to cover an entire region," Central West Libraries Manager, Roslyn Cousins, said.
"The book is a heartfelt, funny and uplifting debut about two failing marriages, two strangers falling in love, two friends embarking on a catering business - and the four funerals that connect them all."
"We are pleased to bring this book to readers of the Central West. It is already making a name for itself as a bestseller and will be filmed for TV, " she said.
So call into Forbes Library and collect your copy the One Library One Book read - The Wakes by Dianne Yarwood.
