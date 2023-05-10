Eugowra's murals family gathers to begin restoration

Mural artists have returned to Eugowra to begin restoring the artworks that tell so much of the community's story and draw so many visitors to town.
Over more than 10 years, the local community and their murals family have created public artworks that feature the faces and places that form the rich fabric of Eugowra, from bushrangers to Nangar Hills, the granite mill to health services, war service to wildlife.
Some of the murals were torn apart by the water that struck with tragic force last year, some of the buildings they were on were destroyed.
There were no plans to host the annual gathering of signwriters, committee chair Tim Cheney said, after all they didn't even have beds to offer their visitors, let alone the ladders and tarps they need.
The artists had other ideas.
"There's a special bond here that all of us feel so immensely," Sharon Fensom said.
"We've all been shattered to know what our friends are going through and if this can bring a little bit of joy and positivity we can't get here fast enough."
Ms Fensom had thought the annual "murals weekend" would be mission impossible with locals needing to rebuild their homes but the dedicated team has rallied, artists travelling from near and far, and with support and sponsorship.
With all respect to what the Eugowra community is going through - some are still living in caravans on the showground, more in temporary 'pods' - the mural family just want everyone to know they are here in the bad times as well as sharing so many good times over the past decade.
"We know how precious and loved these murals are to the town and what they've meant to the town, this is the best way we know how to help," Ms Fensom said.
"It represents the foundations of this place. Its backbone. All the stories we tell are the foundation of Eugowra, where you come from and what got you to where you are.
"It's so important to help put them back ... in time we will work to reinstate all of them if that's able to be done."
Their focus on the weekend was on three of the earliest murals they completed - three that greet visitors approaching Eugowra on the Forbes road: Parallel Motors, the Gardiner Gang and the Welcome to Eugowra murals.
Parallel Motors is right on the bank of the Mandagery Creek and the walls were blown out by the force of the water, the mural buckled and damaged.
Ms Fensom carefully collected the 12 panels, 2.45m tall and more than 14.4m long, struggling to even secure them on her trailer they were so buckled.
Over two massive days, with the support of a little helper in her granddaughter, she clamped and hammered, packed and sanded, until they could be packed flat for the return journey.
"When I took them home on the trailer I had a job to tie them down - it was like a bunch of bananas," she said.
"There were whole corners missing where it had ripped off the wall."
The mural hasn't been permanently reinstated yet - although significant repairs to the building have been undertaken - but it was placed on a temporary frame for the artists to work on.
A new information panel that will tell the story of the building, which dates back to the early 1900s.
In an almost unbelievable twist, a severe storm gusted in on Sunday evening with hail and high winds, tearing one of the central panels from its frame and bringing half the mural down.
It has been relocated to an empty shop for safe keeping, with the committee saying it suffered a comparatively small amount of damage and thankfully nobody was badly hurt.
Artists also went to work on the Welcome to Eugowra and Gardiner Gang murals.
One of the Gardiner Gang panels was thought lost until just last week, when Eugowra Newsagency and Supermarket owner Danny Townsend uncovered it amongst other debris.
The damaged panel will be kept, and a replacement added to the mural when it can be placed in its permanent home.
Mr Cheney said it was "incredible, quite humbling," to have the artists return.
Saturday May 6 would have been the late Diane Smith's birthday. She loved the annual murals weekend and artists and was on their hearts and minds on the day.
The gathering of artists - particularly seeing the Parallel Motors work under way given the scale of damage to the historic building - means a lot to the community.
"That building was almost completely destroyed," Mr Cheney said.
"Not only the renovations to the mural but also to the building just shows how resilient Eugowra people," he added, paying tribute to Greg Agustin and his family.
"It's an old, historic part of this town. I can certainly remember being a young kid and going there with my parents and buying a new car from the car showroom. We bought a tractor from there.
"You used to be able to pulled up at the petrol bowsers and they'd fill your car with fuel."
The committee hopes to place the Gardiner Gang mural at the Escort Rock cafe, and to find a new home for the Welcome mural on the Forbes or Orange approaches to town.
The sawmill mural is completely lost, it appears the rugby league Team of the Century mural is gone too.
However the Anzac Day mural was completely redone in time for Aznac Day.
"After the floods, we found one panel wrapped around a palm tree, the rest of it was completely gone," Mr Cheney said.
