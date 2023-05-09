Volunteer firefighters' life-saving efforts honoured with bravery awards

On November 14, 2022, the community of Eugowra learned just how many heroes they had in their midst.
As fast-moving floodwaters up to two metres deep - beyond anyone's experience of local flooding - surged through the township everyone who could help someone else did so.
On St Florian's Day, the NSW Rural Fire Service recognised its members for their acts of bravery that day, honouring Eugowra and Mount Pleasant brigades, as well as the aviation crews.
Eugowra's Captain Bill Turner, Mount Pleasant Captain Alan Noble, Eugowra Senior Deputy Captain Dallas Pearce, firefighters John Agustin, Patrick Welsh, Michael Miles, and Lachlan Noble were each awarded the Commissioner's Commendation for Bravery.
Mr Turner says the honours reflected the efforts of their entire community on that day, which claimed the lives of two community members.
"We accepted on behalf of the town, for the town," he said. "There were so many others in town doing the same thing."
The two teams steered their Cat 1 tankers into the swirling, rapidly moving water to find those who were trapped as the waters swept houses off their foundations, vehicles up the streets, people off their feet.
"In life-saving effort, time and again, in water up to their necks, they assisted, often carrying people to the tanker before ferrying them to higher ground," the RFS honours citation says.
Captain Turner says everyone who could help did so - joining the RFS efforts or in their own vehicles.
"It was total mayhem, to be able to point out who did is near impossible," he said.
Tim Perry was in one of the Rural Fire Service choppers that flew in to help those trapped by the floodwaters in Eugowra that day.
He and Forbes' Mick Cantwell serve with the NSW RFS Aviation Rescue Crew, and the unit was awarded a Commissioner's Unit Citation for Service for their work across NSW and through months of flooding.
In Eugowra, crew members conducted 67 rescues by helicopter in highly complex and challenging conditions. Officer Perry's appliance rescued 24 people and a dog.
"I grew up in Eugowra and have seen floods but this was nothing like I had ever seen before," Officer Perry said.
"Each rescue we did was unique in its own way. A lot were from rooftops so we had to negotiate solar panels, chimneys and power lines going into houses. At one point I had to winch down, disconnect from the cable and actually search inside a house through waist deep water because there were reports someone was still inside.
When the waters subsided, the work on the ground went on.
Despite the losses to their own homes and businesses, RFS members were among those working around the clock to remove debris and wash mud out of homes - and the St Florians Day honours acknowledged their efforts.
The RFS recognised that Michael Miles also used his professional expertise as an electrician to check electrical systems.
Lachlan Noble was acknowledged for his ongoing work with community groups and council to develop solutions and strategies for the stronger development of Eugowra.
Mid Lachlan Valley Team members were recognised at the ceremony for their acts of service and bravery in floodwater rescue near Tullamore, and in prolonged Lachlan River flooding in late 2022. Those stories to come.
