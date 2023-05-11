What's on in and around Forbes this Mother's Day weekend

Saturday, May 13
Forbes Fire Station is hosting its open day from 10am to 2pm Saturday, May 13. They'll be at Rotary Park on Lake Forbes - in Hill Street (look for them near the water park). Meet our local firefighters, have a look in the fire truck, grab a sausage sandwich and learn about fire safety!
Saturday, May 13
Rotary Ipomoea's markets return Saturday, with coffee van, Rotary Breakfast Van ,Mother's Day gift ideas, expanding number of market stalls in a beautiful lake side setting. Contact Helen ph 0427 201 445 if you'd like to book a stall.
Saturday, May 13
Take the drive to Trundle to browse the stalls at the Memorial Hall at the Mother's Day Markets, open 8am to 1pm.
Saturday, May 13
Come along and join the fun of vogue dance at Forbes Town Hall from 2pm to 6pm once a month. All welcome, the current members are happy to share their knowledge with visitors and newcomers. Live music by Phil Redenbach makes this a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon. Ladies, please bring a plate to share afternoon tea.
Saturday, May 13
Join Forbes Rugby Club for their ladies day from midday and cheer on the blues at Grinsted Oval, first grade fixture 3.15pm.
Saturday, May 13
Forbes Town and District Band presents this combined concert with Brisbane Water Brass Band to raise funds to help repair the Forbes Band Hall after the November 2022 floods. They're performing at Club Forbes from 7-9pm on May 13. Tickets at the door. Adults $20, children aged five-16 $10 and children under five years free.
Sunday, May 14
The Parkes Services Club Gold Cup race meeting is on at the Parkes Racecourse from 12noon. There will be Mother's Day markets, which includes 20 stall holders, free jumping castle, free entry for mums and lucky gate prizes. Kids will have a blast with free face painting and jumping castles.
Saturday, May 20
Book now to join a free interactive and collaborative theatre workshop for adults with Milk Crate Theatre Company in Parkes! From 11am-2pm in the Marramarra Makerspace. Contact the Parkes Library 6861 2309.
May 23
Author Dianne Yarwood is coming to Forbes to talk about her debut novel with readers. The Wakes is Central West Libraries' choice for One Library, One Book this year - this project is like a book club but taken to the next level across the region. Drop in to Forbes Library to borrow a copy of the book and find out more.
May 25
The Book Dispensary presents Maggie McKellar in store, and in candid conversation with Cherie Quade Stitt. Maggie Mackellar has spent a lifetime on and off the land. After almost a decade living on a Tasmanian sheep farm, she opens her diaries to share an evocative reflection on motherhood, farming, nature, grief and home in her latest book, 'Graft'. The event is 5-7pm and bookings essential, $15. Drop in to Templar Street or phone 1300 002 871.
May 25
Eugowra is planning its Biggest Morning Tea for 2023. Details to come.
