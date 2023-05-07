Auditions now on for 2023 mock crash road safety project

Calling all amateur actors!
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' are on the search for youth actors to star in this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program.
The Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, is encouraging local up-and-coming youth actors to audition to be part of this road safety initiative which has seen a 27 per cent reduction in crashes involving young drivers since its inception more than 10 years ago.
"We are looking for three new actors to join our team and are holding auditions on Thursday 11 May from 4pm - 7pm at the Parkes SES shed in Clarke Street," Ms Suitor said.
"The auditions will give participants an overview of all aspects of the project, then youth actors will take part in both filmed and live ad-lib exercises.
"The youth actors will also undergo road crash rescue training to see what it's going to be like being cut out of a car and removed on a spine board."
Youth who are over the age of 16 and interested are urged to register and come along.
"We are hoping to uncover some undiscovered talent who will bring something new to mock crash," Ms Suitor said.
This year the program is returning to a live mock crash demonstration held at Parkes High School on Monday 7 August 2023.
"After two years of COVID disruption, we are really excited to be able to present the live demonstration again this year," Ms Suitor said.
"Last year we recorded the crash scenario and presented the video as part of the program to local high school students.
"The results showed that that it was just as impactful as the live demonstration. And now we have that resource that we can use as a contingency."
Pre-registration for the auditions is essential.
Contact Ms Suitor on either 6861 2364 or Melanie.Suitor@parkes.nsw.gov.au for more information and to book your place.
