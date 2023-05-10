Dollar Magic is first Queen of the West after win in Dubbo feature

From humble beginnings as a jockey with an occasional ride at western area tracks, Scott Singleton is now a successful trainer with over 300 winners, the most recent being Dollar Magic in the inaugural $40,000 Arrowfield Queen Of The West on Saturday at Dubbo.
Run over 1200 metres as a Benchmark 74 Handicap the Queen Of The West attracted not only a good quality field of fillies and mares but also a big crowd.
Placed in recent Highways at Randwick and Hawkesbury either side of a stylish win at Scone, Dollar Magic started the $2.20 favourite and was given a nice run behind the leaders by Serg Lisnyy.
Taking control in the straight, Dollar Magic sprinted to a two and a half lengths win over the leader Transplant (Ronald Simpson, $6) and Majority (Clayton Gallagher, $3.30).
First leg of a double for Scott Singleton was the Dubbo owned Aquarter in the 1000 metres Active Earth Landscape Supplies Maiden Handicap.
Break Over led until near home but in a close finish Aquarter (Matthew Palmer, $3) burst through the pack to beat Press Forward (Clayton Gallagher, $2.70 favourite), Hot Extraction (Kath Bell-Pitomac, $10) and Break Over.
Brett Robb who trains Press Forward went one better when Hammoon Money won the 1200 metres Mercedes Benz Dubbo Star Ladies Class 1 Handicap.
Breaking clear, Hammoon Money (Clayton Gallagher, $2.60 fav.) lasted to beat the fast finishing Barcoo River (Tony Cavallo, $8.50) and Behind The Storm (Serg Lisnyy, $4.60).
Earlier in the 1000 metres Commercial Hotel Maiden Handicap the Brett Robb trained Din (Clayton Gallagher, $1.70 to $1.35 favourite) was a five lengths winner from Storm's End (Serg Lisnyy, $6) and Lady Banx (Daniel Northey, $81).
Apprenticed to Clint Lundholm at Dubbo, Hollie Hull has a good understanding of Sin Cit Bell and she won another race on the five-year-old mare, in the 1000 metres Western Plains Automotive Benchmark 58 Handicap.
Nicely positioned behind the leader Yeas And Nays, Sin City Bell ($15) hit the front and prevailed in a three way photo finish from Snowdrop (Billy Cray, $13) and Young Heart (Will Stanley, $19).
Bathurst trainer Roy McCabe has a reputation for improving gallopers transferred to his stable and such is the case of Our Orator, winner of the 1300 metres Phylli By Laura Hall Country Boosted Maiden Plate.
From midfield, Our Orator (Serg Lisnyy, $3.60 to $3 favourite) powered home for a three lengths win over Warrior's Kiss (Kody Nestor, $10) and Lulla's Attack (Chelsea Hillier, $41).
Following the resounding success of the inaugural Queen Of The West meeting, Dubbo Turf Club manager Sam Fitzgerald is already planning to make it an even bigger event in the future.
Highlights of racing this week are the Brewarrina Cup on Saturday and Parkes Cup on Sunday.
