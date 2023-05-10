Forbes Advocate
Dollar Magic is first Queen of the West after win in Dubbo feature

By Colin Hodges
May 10 2023 - 10:03am
Colin Hodges.
From humble beginnings as a jockey with an occasional ride at western area tracks, Scott Singleton is now a successful trainer with over 300 winners, the most recent being Dollar Magic in the inaugural $40,000 Arrowfield Queen Of The West on Saturday at Dubbo.

