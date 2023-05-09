Nicholsons trump Andrews as major pairs contest heats up at Forbes Bowlie

Bowls may be played at a slower pace than a host of other sports but as last Saturday showed it has all the dramas of any major grand final at all levels.
What club manager Jeff Nicholson and his talented son Joe did was top shelf in winning over red hot Major Pairs favourites, the Andrew combination of dad 'Scooter' and another local talent in Mitch winning 27-25 after scored were locked at 25-all in the scheduled 21 ends.
If you left early what a finish spectators would have missed. It was 6-all after seven ends with the Nicholson pair edging in front 15-6 after 11 prior to 16-all after 16. Nicholsons led 20-16 after 18 with the Andrews gaining three on the next end to bridge the gap to one, 20-19.
Those who know bowls would have thought a five on end 20 for a 25-19 lead may have been enough for the Nicholson's to win with only the last left to play. Someone forgot to tell the Andrews who scored a six setting up the extra end. The more experienced Andrews may have felt they had the momentum but the Nicholson's held their nerve scoring a two to advance to the semi finals.
A slightly similar story emerged in another Major Pairs played in wet and cold conditions on Sunday afternoon with Mick Kelly and 'Booza' Bolam winning 23-21 over sub Lyall Strudwick and Denny Byrnes in 22 ends.
Anyone's game most of the journey. The winners behind 8-11 after eight to draw level 12-all after 12 before being behind 14-18 after 17. They then gained the lead 21-18 after 20 before 21-all on the next end. A two on the last saw them home.
Also in Major Pairs John Cutler and Paul Baker combined well to account for Warren Keep and 'Bert' Bayley 30-20 despite losing the first three ends 0-5 they then led 16-5 after nine, a lead they never gave up leading 23-15 after 16 to share the scoring on the run home.
Draw for the Major Pairs to be played before May 21 has Alf Davies and Christian West playing Mick Kelly and 'Booza' Bolam while at the other end the favourite killers in Nicholson's play John Cutler and Paul Baker.
In Major Singles Mitch Andrews had better luck winning 26-11 over 'Spro' Andrews due mainly to a strong finish with the score 8-7 in his favour after eight then 17-11 after 14. He won the last four ends 9-0.
Earlier Matt Reid held on to win 25-23 over the inform Jeff Nicholson in 33 ends. Eight-all after 12, 10-all after 10 then 22-14 to Matt after 26 before Jeff hit his straps to make it 23-all after 32 ends. A two got Matt home in yet another exciting game of lawn bowls.
The final of A and B Pairs is set to be played with Rob Priest and 'Booza' Bolam to meet Terry Molloy and 'Pooch' Dukes on Saturday from 1pm while at the same time the winner of the Minor Fours for 2022 is being sought, If you can help out contact Rob Priest.
Another final is looming with the quarter final of the Major Singles set to be played before May 14. 'Spro' Asimus plays Mitch Andrews and Glenn Kearney plays Matt Reid while on the bottom side of the draw 'Bert' Bayley plays Christian West and Lyall Strudwick meets Ben Nicholson in the other.
On Sunday 7May 7 we held the Pam Stevens Memorial Day as a tribute to Pam. Pam was a great member of the club and well respected and appreciated lady by all that had the privilege to know her.
Mark, David and Frances (Pams children) were in Forbes for her anniversary and attended the Memorial Day in Pam's honour. It's always a pleasure sharing stories about Pam and her love for and involvement with bowls and its greatly appreciated that Mark, David and Frances also donated money for the winners of the day.
The winners and runners up for the morning were:
Winning Rink - Viv Russell and Richard Biles who defeated Peter Besgrove and
Second Winning Rink which was a draw in the score - Frances Knott, Terry Molloy, Jamie Dukes and Cliff Nelson.
Runner up Rink - John Cutler and Billie Dukes
Thank you to all that participated in the morning and a special thank you to Mark, David and Frances for making the trip to be a part of it.
It was a case of Forbes vs Eugowra last Wednesday morning as the local pairing of Fred Vogelsang and Barry Shine held all the aces to down the Mandagery Creek reps in Jim Maloy and Cheree Vincent to be card draw winners. They skipped out to lead 16-5 after 16 before the creek couple scored seven on the last two ends for 16-12.
In a game of triples John Baass, Max Vincent and Cliff Nelson won 10-8 over Cheryl Hodge, John Gorton and Dale Scott coming from behind 6-2 after six.
Trevor Currey and Laurie Crouch scored a comfortable 23-14 in 20 ends over Ray Dunstan and Tony Bratton leading 14-3 after 10. Also easy for Rob Priest and Rick Stewart winning 26-10 also in 20 over Bill Scott and Kerry Dunstan with an easy 16-4 lead at half time.
Slightly closer in the last two games with Ray Sanderson and Paul Doust winning 18-13 in 18 over Geoff Coles and Noel Jolliffe coming from 9-13 down prior to winning the last four ends 9-0. In the last game Jamie Dukes and Lyall Strudwick won 20-12 over Geoff West and Sid Morris always in front 16-4 after 11 of 20 ends. In-club winners, Ray Sanderson and Geoff Coles.
Last Thursday afternoon jackpot stood at $580 enough to draw more to play in coming weeks. Last week Tara-Lea Shaw showing how to play with a double resting touches with Glenn Kearney scoring one. Raspberries to Denny Byrnes, Wayne Burton and Paul Doust.
Tara-Lea led for 'Scooter' Andrews winning 27-15 over Terry Molloy and Glenn Kearney due to strong finish with the score only 15-14 in their favour after 14. Jamie Dukes and Dale Scott won 23-12 over Joyce Bolam and Denny Byrnes in command from the start leading 13-2 after 11.
Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips won the last three ends to account for Bob Grant and Lyall Strudwick 22-18 while Ron Thurlow and Peter Hocking did most things right to win 22-14 over Max Vincent and Tony Bratton leading 14-5 after 12 of 22 ends.
In a game of triples Paul Doust, 'Bessy' Besgrove and Viv Russell won 19-16 over John Burton, Darryl Griffith and Wayne Burton coming from 13-16 down after 14 of the 16 ends played.
More players to welcome the visiting bowlers from Canberra arriving with an expected toll-up of around 40 bowlers.
Play will be on Friday May 19 commencing at 11.30am, cost $25 including lunch.
STEAK BY THE LAKE on Mothers Day, this Sunday (14th), 12 midday to 2pm. Along with lunch be entertained by Geoff Hush. Bookings essential. If inclined for a different choice the Chinese Restaurant will also open. Great way to thank the lady/mother/partner in your life.
SOCIAL BOWLS every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. Pool comp every Friday evening. Happy Hour on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant serving every Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm. Visiting the club any Wednesday evening to be in the jackpot draw. Pretty simple really, no entry fee for members in draw, excellent surrounds and atmosphere, delicious/tempting dinner. Really, the 'Bowlie' has it all. Remember the draw is 7pm which jackpots if not won from the starting point of $100.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.