'Very successful' week as golfers host veterans, ladies tournaments

"It was very successful," was how president of the Forbes Veterans Golf Association summed up the Vets Week of Golf staged in Forbes last week where just over 320 rounds of play took place.
"I'm not alone in thinking how successful it was. NSW delegate Penny Hudson from Leeton said she felt the same saying how friendly it was, which is rewarding for us," Peter added.
"There certainly was a good feel about the week, the whole lot. The course was great, dinner of Thursday excellent, the way our volunteers served lunch each day received great feed back and of course those volunteers do so much for little reward.
"We had excellent support all over and to host several former NSW delegates was an added bonus," Peter added.
The NSWVGA trophy played for on Friday was a major trophy. Ladies winner Penny Hudson 35pts (Leeton), 2nd place Shirley Mawhinney 34pts (Grenfell). Men's winner Greg Webb 39pts c/b (Forbes),2nd place Bill Ryan 39pts (Worrigee).
Other results - 4BBB stablford, Monday, Steve Edwards, Don McKeowen (Forbes/Bogan Gate) 44pts, r/u Niel and Carolyn Duncan (Forbes) 41pts.
Ladies Tuesday. Div 1 Penny Hudson 34pts (Leeton), r/u Heather Dennis 33pts (Pambula-Merimbula). Div 2 Anne Marie Gaffney 31pts c/b (Forbes), r/u Debbie Dingwall 31pts (Forbes).
Thursday. Div 1 Sandra England 36pts c/b, r/u Virginia Drogemuller 36pts (Grenfell). Div 2 Lindy Cowhan 32 pts (Forbes), r/u Robyn Summers 30pts (Toronto).
Friday. Div 1Mabel Crouch 34pts (Mildura), r/u Jenny Fletcher 33pts (Forbes). Div 2 Denise Flavell 34pts c/b (Bermagui), r/u Carmel Downton 34pts (Callala).
Men Tuesday. A grade Jeff Haley 36pts (Forbes), r/u Peter Dawson 34pts (Forbes). B grade Peter Mawhinney 33pts c/b (Grenfell), r/u Steve Grace 33pts (Grenfell). C grade George Stephenson 34pts c/b (Maitlnd), r/u Kevin Watts 34pts (Bogan Gate).
Thursday. A grade Peter Cowhan 39pts (Forbes), r/u Nym Dziuba 35pts (Parkes). B grade Bruce Ryan 33pts (Worrigee), r/u Peter Grayson 32pts (Forbes). C grade Anthony Stone 30pts c/b (Sussex Inlet), r/u Bill Downton 30pts (Callala).
Friday. A grade Peter Parkhill 37pts (Wyong), r/u Kim Herbert 34pts (Forbes). B grade Bruce Ryan 37pts (Worrigee), r/u Eric Hudson 33pts (Leeton). C grade Kevin Watts 34pts c/b (Bogan Gate), r/u Ray Sanderson 34pts (St George Basin).
Nearest the pins. Tuesday ladies, Div 1 Lindy Cowhan, Div 2 Sandra England.
Men A grade Niel Duncan, B Bruce Chandler, C Bill Ryan.
Thursday Ladies Div 1 Leslie Wright, Div 2 Sandra England.
Men A grade Max Haley, B Greg Webb, C Ralph Baker.
Friday Ladies Div 1 Heather Dennis, Div 2 Debbie Tilley.
Men A grade Garry Pymont, B Steve Grace, C Nil.
36 hole stableford - Tuesday and Thursday - Ladies Div 1 Mabel Crouch 74pts (Mildura) r/u Carolyn Duncan 68pts (Forbes). Div 2 Leslie Wright 65pts (Wentworth), r/u Shirley Mawhinney 61pts (Grenfell).
Men A grade Andrew Grierson 70pts (Forbes), r/u Niel Duncan 68pts (Forbes). B grade Greg Webb 70pts (Forbes), r/u Eric Hudson 66pts (Leeton). C grade Norbert Beringer 70pts (Jamberoo), r/u Bill Ryan 65pts (Worrigee).
Twin-towns vets golf on Thursday will be in Parkes with noms from 9am for tee-off when called.
By the Roving Reporter
The Ladies Open Tournament had record entries on both Saturday and Sunday, players from fifteen various clubs throughout the state attended with perhaps the best day being Saturday. Not only was the weather perfect but our local lady Shirley Davies had a Hole in One on 18th.
The 4BBB Handicap Winners was our local lady Jenny Hubbard who teamed up with Cookie Dolbel from Cowra with 48 points. Runners up were visitors S Knight and J Hawker with 45 points. Scratch winners were L Pickett and K Ferris 27 points with our locals and Captain Heather Davidson and Kerry Stirling being Runners Up with 25 points. NTP on 9th a Visitor A Brownhill and Shirley Davies Hole in One 18th. Thank you Painted Daises, Woolerina and Golf Harvest for Sponsoring these events.
On Sunday 85 Ladies braved cold windy condition to play Scratch, Handicap and Stableford with the low handicapper's from afar taking most of the prizes.
Division One (0-22 hcaps) Scratch Winner from Bathurst was K Ferris (81). Runners Up, Handicap and Stableford Winners were also visitors however Heather Davidson Forbes won a prize for having the best 9 Holes on the back nine with 17 points.
Division Two (23-30) Scratch Winner was R Sharp O'niell from Canowindra with (97) with Christine Cogswell Forbes playing well to be Runner Up in the Handicap with 72 Nett. Judy Hodge Forbes had a good front nine to win with 16 points. Division Three (31-54) Scratch Winner was L Frankel 109 from Condobolin.
Stableford Winner was Rose Carroll with 33 points and Runner Up Veronica Rebellato with 30 points both local ladies, Veronica also won the prize for getting on the green on 13th with only two shots. NTP prizes in all Divisions went to visitors including the Super pin on 3rd at 198cm by Wentworth lady A McKeowen.
Forbes lady Debbie Tilley had the Longest Drive in Division Two. Thank you to our sponsors Forbes Toyota, Town and Country Motor Inn, Forbes Livestock, Storage Solutions, BWR Accountants, Phil Wells Optometrist, Central West Credit Union, Elders, Little Extras, Betta Home Living , Ev Uphill and Golf and Sportsman Hotel.
By Short Putt
The Forbes golfers were treated to a sunny Saturday, which enabled a handful of players to feel good and score good. Many others struggled on the day and were perhaps thinking of the warmth beside the fire in the 'Golfie'.
On Saturday the Mens competition was an Individual Stableford event, sponsored by the Hodges Family. The field of 55 men included a number of visitors who were here supporting their partners for the Ladies Open. The whole course was abuzz with the Ladies playing a 4BBB as a warmup to their Open.
The Div-1 winner was Phil Maher with a very even 40 points. His front-9 of 20 points included three birdies, while his back-9 would be described as steadfast and also yielded 20 points. Runner-up was Scott Kirkman who seemed to enjoy the front-9 conditions and only dropped one shot at the 9th to turn on 37 scratch and 21 points. His back-9 was looking good until the 15th where a 'wipe' was the result, and ultimately cost him a win.
The Div-2 players all seemed to struggle, and returned scores well behind the Div-1 players. The winner was Dave Rhodes with 32 points, but got there on count back. He scored on every hole except the 15th where he also managed a 'wipe'. But otherwise he played a workman-like game. Runner-up was Mike Prior, also with 32 points. He fared better than Dave on the front-9 but his back-9 was less than satisfactory and included two 'wipes'. One came on the 10th hole where tree-trouble captured his ball, and the other on the 16th where he was just wayward.
The ball sweep went to 33 points on count back, going to: 36 - D Churchill, B Ashton, P Barnes; 35 - G Webb; 34 - A Alley, M Inder, L Whitfield, B Doyle, P Knight, N McMillan, T Cogswell; 33 - K Sanderson, P Pymont, A Demidjuk, K Tyne.
There were a number of visitors who had varying success. They included: Phil Knight (Longyard), Tony Hawker (Royal Sydney), Will Cowley (Wagga Wagga), Richard Burns, Ellis Gulliver and Gordon Brownhill (Quirindi), Peter Jackson (Coffs Harbour). Of those Phil Knight picked up a ball, Gordon Brownhill managed an NTP, while the others enjoyed the fire.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Gordon Brownhill; 18th - John Ridley. Gordon got his '2' which was a small consolation for his round, but John missed his. Overall there were only four 2's scored, with most on the 18th.
The par-3's can define a round. Two players managed to par all of the par-3's, but neither managed to capitalise on this good work. Both Caleb Hanrahan and Jack Dobell scored 31 points. Head Pro Adam blotted his record. He score pars on three of the par-3's but then ruined the set with a '2' on the 18th, which of course is a blemish - kind of.
One player can attest to the par-3's defining a round. He had a '9' on the 9th, and was pleased his game did not follow the 'hole-score' trend. That is, 1 on the 1st, 3 on the 3rd, 9 on the 9th and 18 on the 18th. That is quite possible in a Stroke event.
The Pro Shop Super-pin showed once again how hard it is to hit the green, with only two names on the card. Caleb Hanrahan hit his shot to within 1.90 metres and easily eclipsing the next best at 3.29 metres. But Head Pro Adam showed he still is a master and shot inside Caleb, but gallantly gave the honours to Caleb.
The low scores by the Div-2 players, in comparison to the majority of the Div-1 players, seems unfathomable. There were no outlandish scores on individual holes but no outstanding highlights. It may have been a case of putts missing by 'oh so much' leading to dropped shots and less points.
The Div-1 players were not exempt in the low scoring fraternity. Over one third of the players scored below 30 points, with many 8's on their cards. Many visitors did not fare well, with one player having an extremely difficult time. Peter Jackson (Coffs Harbour) has bene here all week, and finally succumbed to the lower temperatures and the plethora of golf he has played. Time for a rest Peter.
The Ladies Open was well supported, with 85 in the field. The visitors were well represented among the prize winners. Katrina Ferris (Bathurst) took the Div-1 Scratch honours from Cathy Coates (Parkes). Local prize winners were quite few, with Christine Cogswell grabbing the Div-2 Handicap R/up and H Davidson, R Carroll and V Rebellato getting Stableford prizes. Refer to the Ladies report for the full details.
There was no Sunday Stableford Medley due to the Ladies Open.
Here is the News:
On Sunday the Condobolin Mens Open was held. This is the first leg in the 'Trilogy of Golf' so everybody was keen. Unfortunately the weather was not very kind, although you could say the wind was very 'keen'.
Forbes players did okay with John Betland (73) R/up in A-Grade Scratch, Reg Murray taking the Juniors Scratch, and Ecky Dawson grabbing the veterans Scratch. The Forbes players were quite good in the sharp-shooter stakes with Adam Currey, Steve Betland (2) and Neil McMillan getting NTP's. Longest Drives went to John Betland (A-Grdae) and Randall Grayson (B-Grade).
Forbes won the 'Most Represented Group'. They now roll onto West Wyalong on 21 May for the 2nd -leg, with Forbes being the final leg on 28 May. Nominations for the Forbes Open are being taken, so contact the Pro Shop to get your name in.
The Vets 'Week of Golf' played last week had a very good turnout, with 29 different Clubs represented. The weather was not welcoming at the outset but improved through the week, which was mirrored in the scores. Refer to the separate full report for details.
The Mens Wallace Cup commenced this week with some matches already completed. The first round is played through to 4th June, but thereafter the rounds are only three weeks long. One result to hand is - W O'Niell d J Shaw 4/3.
Don't forget to clear your Pro Shop account before June 4th.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday May 13 is the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Adept Plumbing. This was delayed from last weekend because of the surfeit of golf. Sun 14 May is a Stableford Medley, and also 'Mother's Day'. I am sure she would enjoy a day on the course without responsibilities.
