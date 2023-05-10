'Very successful' week as golfers host veterans, ladies tournaments

The Div-2 players all seemed to struggle, and returned scores well behind the Div-1 players. The winner was Dave Rhodes with 32 points, but got there on count back. He scored on every hole except the 15th where he also managed a 'wipe'. But otherwise he played a workman-like game. Runner-up was Mike Prior, also with 32 points. He fared better than Dave on the front-9 but his back-9 was less than satisfactory and included two 'wipes'. One came on the 10th hole where tree-trouble captured his ball, and the other on the 16th where he was just wayward.