'Very successful' week as golfers host veterans, ladies tournaments

Updated May 11 2023 - 10:44am, first published 4:00am
Former NSW Veterans Golf delegate Col Darley from Nowra with local members Debbie Tilley, Veronica Rebellato and Peter Grayson at the tournament. Picture supplied
"It was very successful," was how president of the Forbes Veterans Golf Association summed up the Vets Week of Golf staged in Forbes last week where just over 320 rounds of play took place.

