Bilsboroughs take lead as squash competition hits half-way mark

Wednesday evening April 26.
Court one; Bilsboroughs defeated Thomas' 22 points to 13. Claire Bayley and Will Markwort's five set effort was a highlight here. Claire lost the fifth set 13-15.
Court two; Tooles won over Cogswells 26 to 16 but Alex Bayley and Jono Webb's three and four set wins raised Cogswells scoreline somewhat.
Court three; Acrets and Benticks tied at 21 points apiece when three, three set wins went to both sides.
Thursday and Court one saw Millers suffer a dramatic loss of 4 points to Hornerys 16 though two matches weren't played.
Court two; Pipers had a three point win to Shaws 16 assisted by Darryn's three set win against Jake and Weivan Huang's fifth set take of 17-15 from Shayne Piper.
Court three and Dawes doubled Bayleys score of 7 despite Sandy Paterson's four set victory over Scott Webb for Bayleys.
Week five, beginning on Wednesday May 3, 29 matches played.
It was half way mark and Bilsboroughs are pulling away; Acrets are next then it's Benticks close behind them followed by Tooles, Cogswells and finally Thomas'.
Court one; W Bils and Acrets, 18 to 24. Wayne v Brodie 3-2, sub E Cowhan v sister Mel 0-3, Hannah Nixon v Greg Ridge 3-1, Claire Bayley v sub W Markwort 1-3, sub M Ridge v B Allen 2-3.
Court two; Benticks and Tooles, 12 to 16. Will Markwort v Lucy Cowhan 3-2, Nate Markwort v Noah Bentick 1-3.
Court three; Cogswells and Thomas', 21 all. Chris v sub T Coombs 1-3, Alex Bayley v Louise Webb 1-3, Jono Webb v Kasey Kinsey 3-1, Nikki Doyle v Sam Rath 3-1, Max Ridge v Shannon Rath 3-1, sub N Markwort v Eli Bilsborough 3-1.
Thursday, Court one; Millers and Dawes, 15 to 11. Lockie v sub S Hornery 3-0, Neil Toole v Max Ridley 2-3.
Court two; Bayleys and Pipers, 13 to 15. Dan v Darryn unfortunately Darryn couldn't continue; more on that later. Sandy Paterson v Nathan Roach 2-3, Dennis Haynes v Weivan Huang 3-2, Deb Bryant v John Ridley 1-3.
Court three; Shaws and Hornerys, 15 to 19. Jono Cannon v Brendon Allegri 2-3, Shanna Nock v Mark Webb 1-3, sub C Dale v Austen Brown 0-3, Cam Dale v Anthony Cotter 3-0.
Those results placed Pipers ahead of Hornerys and Shaws followed by Dawes, Bayleys and Millers.
Next Week; both nights. Team 4 v 2, 1 v 5, 6 v 3.
