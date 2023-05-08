Come and meet your local firefighters on Open Day

Come and meet your local firefighters and learn about home fire safety at the Fire and Rescue NSW Open Day on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Firefighters will be setting up at Rotoract Park on the corner of Hill and Bridge Street from 10am to 2pm with free activities including firefighting demonstrations, kitchen fire simulation and safety presentations.
Station Captain Mark Willis says Open Day is also a great time to talk to the experts about home fire safety in the lead up to winter.
"This year we want you to ask yourself are you ready? and prepare your homes early for winter by checking your smoke alarms and knowing what to do when it sounds," he said.
"Statistics indicate the risk of fatality in a house fire is halved if the home has a working smoke alarm.
"Smoke alarms should be tested every month, vacuumed every six months and replaced every 10 years. Replaceable batteries should be changed each year.
"We also see a 10 per cent increase in the number of home fires during the winter months, with more fires starting in bedrooms and loungerooms due to things like heaters and electric blankets," he said.
"Come and meet your local firefighters and learn how to keep your family safe from fire and other potential dangers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.