Thousands converge on netball courts for 2023 All Age carnival

A brilliant day of netball was had by all on Sunday when Forbes Netball Association staged the annual All Age Regional netball carnival.
The carnival was sponsored by Evolution Mining, and the FNA thank Evolution for their generous support of the association and all the Forbes members.
This is the first time a major sponsor has come on board to support the carnival, which was a huge success.
Teams travelled from all parts of the West/Central West, and Riverina to play for the day, with many teams staying overnight in Forbes accommodation, adding to the Forbes economy.
A record 16 teams of 11 years played a full day, showcasing the future talent and love of the game by the future stars.
Ages ranged on the day from 11 years mixed to open ladies, as teams battled it out for the top of the ladder, with eight separate age groups played.
The day started off with the traditional Nut Bush, at 8-20am, when all the players join together to celebrate the start of the carnival, and the fun that was to be had during the day.
The freezing cold day did not put off the enthusiasm of the thousands of players, umpires, officials and supporters who kept the canteen and barbecue extremely busy buying hot food to try and keep warm.
Thanks must also go to Greg Ridge and the Forbes Shire Council outdoor staff, who prepared Stephen Field for the day.
Without the help of these great workers, the carnival would not have been as successful.
The FNA Committee look forward to seeing the rest of their new courts built, as many complaints were made over the state of the surface on some of the old courts, which are breaking up and becoming unplayable.
Thanks must also go to the mums and dads who maned the bbq and canteen during the day, to feed the huge crowd.
The carnival is also a huge fundraiser for the association, and thanks to all the generous baking that was donated by our netball families.
Results of the day:
