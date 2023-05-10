Forbes Advocate
Thousands converge on netball courts for 2023 All Age carnival

By Robyn Kenny
May 11 2023 - 3:30am
A brilliant day of netball was had by all on Sunday when Forbes Netball Association staged the annual All Age Regional netball carnival.

