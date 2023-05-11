Western Youth League kicks off with big day at Botanical Gardens

The region's junior soccer stars competed in Forbes on Sunday when Botanical Gardens hosted the Western youth league teams.
Lachlan, which brings together players from Forbes and surrounding towns, fielded teams in every age division, coming up against the representative sides from Orange, Bathurst, Dubbo, Mudgee and Lithgow.
Forbes and District Soccer Association's Doug McKenzie said there were some good results from the Lachlan sides, particularly impressive given he's seeking to bring players together from an area that spans Young to Yeoval.
Selections took place at the end of last year, with the opportunity open to players from Forbes, Parkes, Cowra, Grenfell, Condobolin, Yeoval, Boorowa and Young.
It makes preparation for the Western Youth League hard, but it's worth the effort.
"This is the first time that all of the towns have contributed players to one team, so geographical distance is a nightmare," McKenzie acknowledged.
"It's only a six-week window. They'll get better as they go and it improves them for their school football and their local comp."
Across the age groups on Sunday, with Lachlan fielding up to three teams in some of the younger divisions, there were mixed results with some good successes and draws.
Under 10 girls won both their games comfortably as did the Under 14s - with a standout four goals scored by Josie McKenzie.
Under 10 boys had a thrilling 1-0 win over Dubbo, a particularly pleasing result for a team with a number of Under 9s players.
Our Under 12s had two very close games, as did Under 13s, and our 16s girls had a win and a loss.
Botanical Gardens hosted 60 games of football across nine fields on Sunday, the players undeterred by the freezing conditions and the spectators taking full advantage of the canteen and coffee van.
The regular local soccer competition is under way for the winter with a good number of players and teams signing up for Saturdays.
Forbes has three teams competing in the Young youth league, who got their campaign away to a great start.
Our 12s won their first game against Young NRG 7-0; and 14s 12-0 against Grenfell Balance Accountants.
Individual players are also kicking some serious goals in their sport.
Josie McKenzie has been selected in the NSW Country Under 14s and Summer McNamara named in the NSW Polding team. At the Catholic schools carnival, Jinxi Piggot was selected to play in the possibles and probables - an achievement in itself.
Parkes' Indi Kennedy, who has come on board for training in Forbes, was selected as the Under 14s Blacktown Spartans goalkeeper.
McKenzie paid tribute to their hard work and dedication.
"All these kids are part of our morning program, they have done summer training and extra camps," he said.
There'll be another opportunity for Forbes to catch some stellar soccer action in July, with Forbes to host the NSW Country Cup for girls Under 12s, Under 14s and Under 16s from July 7 to 9.
That will bring our Western sides together against regional teams from all over the State.
