Dent, Dean right on target at this week's SSAA shoot

Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 calibre rimfire rifle shoot held on Wednesday May 3 .
There were nine members in attendance. The range officer was Anthony Bratton. Scorers were Anthony Bratton and Jennie Carpenter.
The results of the 25metre Fly target shoot: Bruce Dent, 200/200; Lyall Strudwick, 198/200; Norm Brook, 196/200; Jennie Carpenter, 194/200; John Dean, 193/200; Lee Boland, 193/200; Bruce Runchel, 187/200 and Max Vincent, 138/200.
50metre Crow target shoot: John Dean, 250/250; Bruce Dent, 247/250; Lyall Strudwick, 239/250; Bruce Runchel, 238/250; Jennie Carpenter, 225/250; Lee Boland, 224/250; Norm Brook, 220/250 and Max Vincent, 190/250.
75metre Rabbit target shoot: John Dean, 113/120; Bruce Dent, 110/120; Lyall Strudwick, 108/120; Norm Brook, 107/120; Bruce Runchel, 106/120 and Lee Boland, 84/120.
100metre Deer target shoot: Bruce Dent, 118/120; John Dean, 116/120; Norm Brook, 104/120; Lee Boland, 101/120 and Bruce Runchel, 99/120.
Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters come and try day on May 7.
The weather was cold with strong breeze from the south at 15kph and a temperature of 15 degrees. There were 14 members in attendance: Mia Condon, David Coleman, Norm Brook, Barbara Brook, John Dean, Wayne Facey, Clancy Bolam, Anthony Bratton, Peta Bolam, Pierre Dalle, Geoff Payne, Bruce Runchel, Michael Buttiss and Niki Bolam.
Non shooters in attendance were; Robert Morley, John Spice, Paul Westcott, Peter Wild, Bryce Paterson and Levi Paterson. Come and try shooters were; Geoff Payne, Lee Boland, Brian Mattiske, Stephen Pietch, Alan Forbes, Beverley Graham, Fiona McGregor, Morgan McGregor, Brayden Hucker, Nicholas Carpenter, Kimberley Paterson, Kiara Brown shot 2 rounds and William Harris shot 2 rounds.
Club members supervised all the come and try shooters.
The range officers were David Coleman, Norm Brook and Anthony Bratton.
The next S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 calibre and other rimfire rifle (.22 magnum or.17HMR): the next Wednesday shoot will be on May 17 starting at 2pm.
The next Sunday shoot will be on May 21 starting at 10am. Centre fire shoots start at 2pm after the rimfire shoots.
All shoots are hosted at the Bedgerebong road range, turn right off the Bedgerebong road onto Dr. Young Drive.
All target shooters are welcome. Any person wishing to try Rim-fire or Centre-fire rifle or shotgun shooting can attend any of these shoots to take part after filling out a P650 form at the club, Junior shooters must be 12 years or over.
For information contact: Wayne Facey 0414524059, Norm Brook 0458664541.
The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clay's will be their monthly shoot on Sunday May 28, this will be a 100 target field shoot starting at 10am. If wet a five stand shoot will be held.
For information contact: Norm Brook 0458664541; Tony Bratton (02) 68523349; Ben Smith 0427524151.
Any person wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey 0414524059; Norm Brook 0458664541; or Tony Bratton on (02) 68523349 to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course which is a requirement for a firearm licence application.
Members are reminded that Local Range rules apply to the Forbes SSAA range.
SSAA members should check the facebook page for shoot details for dates and times
Like us on facebook @ Forbes sporting Shooters.
