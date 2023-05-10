Worth the wait: count down is on to reopening of improved heated pool

Not long now: that's the message to heated pool members keen to get back in the warm water.
It's now more than two years since the Forbes heated pool, originally community built and run by a volunteer committee, was closed for upgrades.
Forbes Shire Council says the reopening is getting closer every day, with tradies committed to completing the project and handing the facility back as soon as possible.
The council's new Director Projects Alex McMillan walked the Advocate through this week - and it is lighter, brighter and much more spacious.
The building has been enlarged, with more walkway space around the pool and natural light from new vertical windows.
A dehumidifier has been installed, which will make a big difference to the atmosphere inside.
The pool itself has been resurfaced and new steps should make getting into the pool easier.
New men's and women's amenities are being tiled this week: there will be hot water showers in each of the changerooms with a fresh water shower for rinsing as well.
Work on a concrete carpark is now well under way, with more than 25 parking spaces to be installed off Lawler Street.
The main doors will now be on that western side of the building, with a fully accessible entrance.
Locals have been contracted to do electrical and plumbing work, painting, plastering and metal fabrication.
"The trades that we have got here have been unbelievable," Mr McMillan said.
They have also now sourced all the parts that are needed to get the pool operational again, with some destroyed in the back-to-back floods of November 2022.
A new pool pump, chlorinator, filters and heat pump are all either installed or being installed.
While the pool wasn't ready to reopen on May 1 as hoped, they are now talking about weeks rather than months to get swimmers back in the water.
The committee and project team are working in consultation, and president Bryan Jones says more information will be released to members and those interested as soon as details are finalised.
It was hoped, at the time of closure, that the work would be complete by September 2021.
By then we had entered another lockdown and it was explained that COVID-19 restrictions on tradies travelling from Sydney had "stifled" progress. The council also had to source further funding to compliment the original $550,000 grant.
In March 2022, councillors were told staff expected handback from the contractor in April, but also raised concerns about supply issues and the impact of flood devastation in other regions.
In September 2022, councillors were advised external works were complete and they were looking at a quote on the internal works on new amenities.
In October, councillors' request for information was deferred to the confidential section of their meeting.
In November 2022, floodwaters went through both the Olympic and heated pool, putting a halt to work on the new changerooms and showers and causing damage.
