National Law Week will be held from May 15 to May 21, and legal practices and organisations across the region will be taking part in the annual event. Focused on creating greater access to justice for all Australians, Law Week is a chance for local communities to reach out to industry experts and find out what services are available. Staff at RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers (RMBMW) will be celebrating the week with a number of team members getting involved including school visits and information sessions, something RMBMW partner, Peter Martin, said was important for everyone involved.

"Access to justice is an essential living requirement for all Australians," he said. "As part of the legal system, we play an important role in assisting our regional communities in accessing provision of quality legal services."

With a strong history with over 100 years of service in the Central West, Peter said they were actively involved in local communities. "At RMB Matthews Williams our long history of service to our communities is based on our stability and sustainability," he said. "Our team members are encouraged to be involved in our communities and that ranges from sporting bodies, to arts and cultural pursuits, and often it's as simple as being an integral part of our local schools."

"We have always been dedicated to our communities, it is where we live and thrive, and being part of groups of wonderful people makes this much easier."

RMBMW offer a wide range of legal services including Criminal Law, Family Law, Conveyancing and Property Law, Debt Recovery, Compensation, and Business Law. Peter said that often Business Law didn't receive the same commitment from legal practices in regional areas but it was a vital resource for business owners. "There is a need for regional representation and advice in Business Law.

"Often non-regional advisors cannot appreciate the unique focus of our local clients and oddly enough that also results in some city based clients needing our regional experience," he said. "Having a team of Business Law advisors, including an accredited specialist, means we can provide the highest-level advice and have the best understanding of our clients needs."

RMBMW's Central West offices employ 17 people across a range of locations including Condobolin, Forbes, Lake Cargelligo, and Parkes, while they also have offices in the Southern Tablelands, Southern Highlands, Illawarra and the Shoalhaven. Peter said their broad reach and large employee base provides them with an amazing wealth of knowledge and resources that helps provide the best service for their clients. "We have a broad geographical base, with the ability to recruit and retain the best people.