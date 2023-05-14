Put July 29 in your diary, join Forbes' National Tree Day planting

Hi Landcarers,
Mark the date! Our Parkes and Forbes National Tree Day events are online!
Our registrations are online for both events. Links are on our website or via social media.
NTD is a tradition for some families, a chance for some to catch up...and of course, a chance to increase our green spaces. I still get a thrill when I see plants that myself and others have planted over the years. Make this day your new family tradition if you haven't already joined us.
We are fortunate to have the support of Forbes Shire Council and Parkes Shire Council with National Tree Day events.
Forbes National Tree Day will be held on Saturday, 29 July 2022, between 10am and 1pm.
Parkes National Tree Day will be held on Sunday, 30 July 2022, also between 10am and 1pm.
We ask all attendees to register online prior to the day. This assists us to prepare for the day and if for any reason, there is a need for late advice to go out to attendees, we have your contact details
Please wear study shoes, a hat or beanie and bring your own water. We will have supplies of gloves and shirts to give away and provide equipment for planting etc.
For the kids we will have a few activities and competitions on the day as well ... and of course, at both sites, we will finish off the day with a sausage sanger. Please feel free to bring a chair and a thermos.
National Tree Day started in 1996 and has grown into Australia's largest community tree-planting and nature care event. Over 25 million trees have been planted as part of these efforts.
Studies show that there are clear benefits to spending time in nature. We are not only helping ourselves and our communities, but also contributing to providing homes for native wildlife and increasing biodiversity in our local area.
Planet Art undertake surveys and studies each year to gauge the social and physical benefits of engagement in nature, which can take many forms of course. I look forward to sharing some of their information in the lead up to National Tree Day.
To register, you can go to the Planet Ark Website at www.treeday.planetark.org and click Join A Planting and enter your postcode.
Links are also on our social media and website.
For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org,
