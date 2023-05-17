Discover a new career path at at Jemalong Residential Village Advertising Feature

A career in aged care is a great way to make a difference in people's lives. Picture Supplied

Jemalong Residential Village is a part of Catholic Healthcare, a trusted not-for-profit aged care provider with 29 years of experience. Catholic Healthcare opened Jemalong Residential Village five years ago to deliver much-needed aged care services, including residential and respite care, to the Forbes community.

Jemalong Residential Village Care Manager, Archie Thapa Oli, has worked in aged care for five years and said it was a rewarding role.



"Although working in aged care can be challenging, the rewards are huge," he said. "Miracles can happen daily, whether it's a stroke patient learning to talk again or a resident with dementia remembering a loved one who has come to visit."

Catholic Healthcare's vibrant Jemalong Residential Village which is located in Forbes. Picture Supplied

Endless opportunities

A range of career pathways are available at Jemalong Residential Village, including Aged Care Workers, Chefs and Food Services, Registered Nursing, and Property Maintenance, along with Administrative and Support roles.

Catholic Healthcare employees can learn and gain experience in all aspects of the organisation, meaning there are endless opportunities to grow your career.

Currently, the team are hiring Aged Care Workers and Registered Nurses. Registered Nurses are currently eligible for an attractive $5,000 sign-on bonus, plus a $5,000 anniversary bonus for the first two years.

Amazing employee benefits

Catholic Healthcare employees in Forbes benefit from Remote Area Benefits, which means employees can increase their take home pay by salary packaging up to 50 per cent of the cost of rent or mortgage interest.

Other fantastic benefits include paid parental leave, an additional week of leave for Enterprise Agreement shift workers, long service leave at five years, an annual scholarship program, Employee Assistance Program, and discounted membership through Fitness Passport.

Another advantage of working in aged care is the ability for flexible working options including fixed rosters. Jemalong Residential Village operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so a range of full time, part time and casual working options exist.

Make a difference in your career

Archie described working in aged care as "the most heartwarming job in the world".

