Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Town Hall glows yellow for National Road Safety Week 2023

May 14 2023 - 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road safety and injury prevention officer Melanie Suitor is urging locals to take the pledge to "drive so others survive". Picture supplied
Road safety and injury prevention officer Melanie Suitor is urging locals to take the pledge to "drive so others survive". Picture supplied

Our local council is getting behind National Road Safety Week 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.