Town Hall glows yellow for National Road Safety Week 2023

Our local council is getting behind National Road Safety Week 2023.
The Week runs from 14 - 21 May and highlights the impact of road trauma and how to reduce it.
During the Week, road users are encouraged to take the pledge to Drive So Others Survive - including not being distracted while driving, not speeding and to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan councils have been supporting the initiative since 2017.
"During National Road Safety Week 2023, yellow ribbons will be displayed all across the country to remember those we have lost on the roads and to remind us to drive safely," she said.
"The trauma caused by road crashes echoes through our community and is felt by so many - family and friends, work colleagues, community groups, emergency service workers and local communities.
"Our fleet vehicles and staff will proudly display yellow ribbons and you are encouraged to pick up a vehicle sticker and/or lapel ribbon for free from our administration offices in Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo."
The email signatures of the three Councils' staff will display the National Road Safety Week artwork for the week.
Forbes Town Hall will be lit yellow for the Week along with the monument on Memorial Hill and the Sir Henry Parkes statue in Parkes.
"Driving is one of the highest risks that our workers are exposed to. So, on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 May the Councils' are hosting Railway Level Crossing Safety Sessions which will be presented by Pacific National and Transport for NSW," Ms Suitor said.
Pacific National CEO Paul Scurrah said it was critical motorist were cautious around level crossings as it takes a 1.5 kilometre-long freight train travelling at 100 kilometres an hour approximately two kilometres to come to a complete stop.
"Freight trains can't swerve, so whether you're a motorist, truck driver, cyclist or pedestrian, please stay safe at level crossings and remember to stop, look, listen and think before you cross.
"Even when the emergency brakes are applied, a fully loaded train cannot come to a complete stop instantly, so the outcome can be devastating if motorists are reckless about safety around level crossings," Mr Scurrah said.
You can sign the pledge to Drive So Others Survive online at www.roadsafetyweek.com.au.
National Road Safety Week is organised by the SARAH Group (Safer Australian Roads and Highways) in partnership with Governments and road safety stakeholders.
