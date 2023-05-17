Boys to the Bush expands schools program with $108k funding boost

Another 160 students will connect with the incredible Boys to the Bush team through school thanks to a $108,800 funding boost from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.
He explained the Boys to the Bush school program helps youth who are non academically-inclined and who live with complex trauma to build confidence and resilience and make the most of their time within the school system.
"The farms and businesses we visit get to show their support for vulnerable local youth, and have a platform to display skills and work activities that might inspire future job pathways and address local labour shortages," Mr DeMamiel said.
Tim West, Boys to the Bush Forbes location manager, said giving young people the opportunity to belong to something is crucial to their work.
"They belong to a team, the Boys to the Bush team, ... and we can create opportunities from that, whether that be employment, whether that be to get them involved in local footballs or soccer or other sporting teams," he said.
"We link in with lots of things, like CanAssist and other community things around the town just to get them involved, to get that sense of belonging and give them a little bit of purpose moving forward.
"To be able to go to schools, provide our programs to those schools free of charge, take the kids out and give them some positive experiences, I think will be hugely beneficial for mental health and kids self esteem moving forward.
"Once again just giving them those opportunities, another form of support, someone to talk to."
An incredible two years: Boys to the Bush is creating brighter futures for kids in our community
Boys to the Bush provides everything from emergency care where young people living with them to one-on-one mentoring and the holiday bush camps where it all began.
Boys to the Bush was one of seven recipients to share in Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Chair, Jennifer Leslie, said each of the seven projects would make an important difference in the communities they serve, including Forbes and Bathurst.
"We have a wonderful array of projects in this funding round, showing both the broad need in our regional communities, and the impressive drive, talent and determination our charity partners and colleagues show every day," said Ms Leslie.
"It shows just how much need exists in our communities and how far the need reaches."
The funding couldn't have come at a better time, Mr DeMamiel describing it as a lifeline of support for young people in Forbes and Bathurst that his team is proud to deliver on the ground.
He and Tim West highlighted just how tough communities reliant on agriculture have been doing it over the past few years, particularly in the wake of the 2022 floods.
"Prior to that there was COVID, there were fires, drought, mouse plagues - we've had a few rough years," Mr West said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.