Boys to the Bush expands schools program with $108k funding boost

Updated May 18 2023 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
Another 160 students will connect with the incredible Boys to the Bush team through school thanks to a $108,800 funding boost from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.

