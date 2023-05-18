What's happening in and around Forbes this week

May 19 and 20
Red Bend Catholic College is excited to present Roald Dahl's The Witches as their production for 2023. All parents, guardians, family members, staff, students and members of the community are invited to come and experience a wonderful showcase of acting from Red Bend's talented group of performers. Performances Friday and Saturday. Doors will be open from 6:15pm for 6:30pm start. Approx. 80 minutes. Tickets eventbrite.com.au
Saturday, May 20
Come down and enjoy a morning at Lions Park, Lake Forbes. Browse the stalls and get your breakfast or lunch from the Lions barbecue, it's all happening from 8am to 1pm.
Sunday, May 21
Forbes Country Music Club May muster Sunday 21st May 2023 1pm at Club Forbes. Our guest artist is Alan Ford from Orange. All performers and musicians welcomed to walk up performances. Lucky door prizes and more. $5 entry, under 17 free. For further details please contact President Wendy Dixon on (02) 685024085. All welcome.
Sunday, May 21
Eugowra Golden Eagles are at home and it's their annual causes day, raising funds for Breast Cancer Australia breast care nurses, Prostate Cancer Foundation and Tradies Insight through raffles, and guessing comp. Be best dressed in Eagles colours! They're taking on Grenfell at Ian Walsh Football Oval with the Eagles playing for the Donna Jones and Marilyn Horne Memorial Trophy. League tag 12.40pm, first grade 2pm.
Sunday, May 21
"Spectacular" is an understatement for the larger-than-life event that will see 130 mad-cap vintage vehicles roll into Eugowra on day one of the 2023 NSW Bash on Sunday May 21. The Variety Bash is coming to town - visiting Eugowra Public School for lunch if you'd like to see their crazy cars.
May 23
Author Dianne Yarwood is coming to Forbes to talk about her debut novel with readers. The Wakes is Central West Libraries' choice for One Library, One Book this year - this project is like a book club but taken to the next level across the region. Drop in to Forbes Library to borrow a copy of the book and find out more.
May 25
Eugowra is hosting its community Biggest Morning Tea to raise funds for The Cancer Council. This year's Morning Tea is at the Eugowra Bowling Club on Thursday May 25 from 10:30am with the guest speaker at 11am. Everyone is welcome. If you would like morning tea delivered to your business or have enquiries about how you can support this great event contact Judy on 0488 592 200.
May 25
The Book Dispensary presents Maggie McKellar in store, and in candid conversation with Cherie Quade Stitt. She opens her diaries to share an evocative reflection on motherhood, farming, nature, grief and home in her latest book, 'Graft'. The event is 5-7pm and bookings essential, $15 in store or phone 1300 002 871.
