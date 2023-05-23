Lachlan branch on a mission: Trust's important role in preserving our past

National Trust with a difference: usually it is buildings, landscapes and other structures that we advise to preserve.
For a change of venues with our meeting in March we visited the home of Mel Sinclair in Forbes where he has a collection of rural memorabilia which originated from his father and grandfather George's property Wilga Plains.
More recently he has run Cenwest Tours and taken people to many interesting places helped by his wife Anita who serves delicious scones and cakes.
Our Lachlan Branch President Jennifer Purdie takes part in Zoom meetings with the National Trust Head Office and passes on the information in our newsletters or verbally.
Our new State President is Katherine Pitkin who has been involved in education and the Trust for many years.
Our current job is checking out National Trust places in our area to see if they still exist and are preserved. This information is then passed onto Head Office to update their database.
Our next meeting will be in Parkes at Generocity Hall corner Clarinda and Dalton Streets on Monday 5th June 2023.
