Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Lachlan branch on a mission: Trust's important role in preserving our past

By Janette Thomas
Updated May 24 2023 - 10:28am, first published May 23 2023 - 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mel Sinclair with Lachlan branch National Trust visitors Beverly Pengilly, Ros Turner, Mary Hinchcliffe, Ann Williams and Jean Judge. Picture supplied
Mel Sinclair with Lachlan branch National Trust visitors Beverly Pengilly, Ros Turner, Mary Hinchcliffe, Ann Williams and Jean Judge. Picture supplied

National Trust with a difference: usually it is buildings, landscapes and other structures that we advise to preserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.