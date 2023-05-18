Tea, cakes and incredible support to rebuild Eugowra Community Children's Centre

A balmy afternoon, live music, wonderful company and spectacular food made the 2023 Eugowra Community Children's Centre a very special event.
About 250 people gathered on the Eugowra Showground lawns on Saturday, May 13, and were treated to a relaxing afternoon thanks to the volunteer work of the centre's families and community.
The event raised about $40,000 funds for the centre, which was destroyed in the flood event of November 14, 2022, as those in attendance dug deep to support auctions and raffles of generous donated prizes.
The centre also gratefully accepted a donation of more than $58,000 from the Royal Agricultural Society Foundation, who named the ECCC the beneficiary of this year's Sydney Royal Show fundraising brunch.
Foundation director David Davidson congratulated everyone involved.
"I have nothing but admiration for the community of Eugowra and how you can bring together a day like this, and fundraise for your own future," he said.
ECCC treasurer Katrina Noble extended the committee's thanks.
"We plan to put these funds towards landscaping and a new playground for the children with a bit of an agricultural focus once we do establish ourselves in a permanent facility, I'm sure the children of Eugowra will really appreciate this for many years to come," she said.
Through the day, tributes flowed for the late Diane Smith, a supporter and friend of the Centre and all those who were involved in it. Saturday, May 13, was just one day short of six months on from the flood event that claimed her life.
Cabonne deputy mayor Jamie Jones paid tribute to all involved in the ECCC, and said the council was committed to supporting the centre to build a fit for purpose facility.
"(Sunday) will mark six months since the life-changing floods hit Cabonne but together with the community we will rebuild," he said.
"I understand that taking on any voluntary role in this day and age is a big ask let alone the increased challenges that your committee has faced here over the last few months.
"It is volunteers like you that make Eugowra - and our communities across Cabonne - great places to live.
"I know Eugowra will again thrive due to the wonderful people that make up this community."
Work to establish a temporary facility is continuing.
ECCC committee president Jess Stanley extended the team's thanks to the organisations that supported the day including Eugowra Show Society, harness racing club and Cabonne Council.
