Duncan the winner as golfers in close contest for monthly medal

Another to blame his clubs was Stevie G. He arrived at the 1st hole to find that he had no putter - it was still in his shed at home where he had placed his clubs to dry after the wet day a few weeks back. He ran back to the Pro Shop, hired a putter which by the end of the day must have felt glad it was hired, or else it would have finished in the lake or up a tree. The putter did not behave, causing 'the player' to raise his bat after scoring a century. The moral here is - check your bag before leaving home.