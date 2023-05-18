Duncan the winner as golfers in close contest for monthly medal

By Short Putt
The Forbes golfers once again were blessed with beautiful autumn weather, which put many into high spirits as they endeavoured to produce their best golf. For some it was a close contest, while for others their main contest was with the trees.
The Mens competition was the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Adept Plumbing. The field of 58 men included a number of players from Parkes, who were keen to get some 'course time' before the upcoming Forbes Mens Open.
The A-Grade proved to be a close contest. The Winner was Niel Duncan with 71 nett. He found some form after recent weeks, but was especially pleased with his back-9 on which he had only two bogeys. Runner-up, on count back, was Reggie Murray with 72 nett. He also had a good back-9 but had less handicap to use. Josh Coulthurst was unlucky to miss out, coming undone with a double-bogey on the 17th.
The B-Grade was less traumatic, with Peter Grayson returning the best score of the day with a 67 nett. He was a bit untidy on the back-9 but had played well on the front-9. Runner-up was Greg Webb with a 70 nett. He was really hot on the front-9, turning at 3-over. His back-9 was a bit unruly with bogeys all the way until the 18th where he managed a birdie. Those two were well ahead of the rest of the B-Grade field.
The C-Grade was a walk in the park for the winner, Les Little on 72 nett. Les played steadily all day, except for blemishes on the 6th and 9th holes. But he was well pleased overall. Runner-up was Dave Rhodes who lost his winning form from last week but still managed to grab a prize. Dave scored 78 nett, well behind Les but snuck past Frank Hanns on count back. The highlight of Dave's round was a par on the 9th.
The ball sweep went to 77 nett on count back, going to: 72 - J Couthurst; 73 - K Sanderson; 74 - P Jackson, P Kay, P Dawson, J van Opynen; 75 - B Robinson, J Haley, J Ridley, S Sallaway; 76 - A Dukes, S Uphill; 77 - M Livingston, A Alley.
The visitors included a number from Parkes, who undoubtedly were keen to try the course before the Mens Open in two weeks. They included: Joe van Opynen, Rob Hey, Wayne Powter, and Phil Barnard. Also playing were - Mike Baun (Mudgee) and Peter Jackson (Coffs H) who just loves it here and had a better day than last week.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Tom Toohey; 18th - W Powter. They both got their 2's. Overall there were ten 2's scored, with both the 9th and the 18th yielding the most. Jeff Haley was well pleased with his '2' on the 1st, and Alf Davies scored another, yet again, on the 3rd. Both Lachlan Alley and Tom Toohey managed 2's on the 9th, with that feat being their highlight for an otherwise forgettable day.
The Pro Shop Super-pin once again provided a bit of drama. Brett Thomas struck his shot well and watched eagerly as his ball rolled towards the pin but stayed visible, finishing only 74 cms short of the hole. Unfortunately he nonchalantly stroked at his ball for a tap in and missed the hole, managing only a par.
It was a difficult hole placement as Stevie G, among others, had managed a 3-putt from close range. However, Alf Davies was the enigma, holing his 3.10 metre putt for a '2' and had at that stage the Super-pin.
The work by the Course staff to get the greens into good condition is paying off. All players have commented on the steadily improving pace, but not all have relished this change. But undoubtedly the pace requires a smooth stroke, the line is true and the borrow needs to be carefully examined. All this leads to slick greens which will test all the competitors in the Open.
There are a lot of facets that come together for a good round of golf. All it takes is for one of those to not work, or go missing, and the game becomes a challenge. A number of players are looking to change clubs, as there was the more than usual venture into the trees by many. All claimed the fault must surely be with the club.
As an example, the group comprising Caleb Hanrahan, Jacob Bernardi, Josh Coulthurst and Wayne O'Niell were playing the 15th. Three of the players were among the trees, with Josh the only fairway finder. Three of them managed a par-5 but Wayne managed a 'triple'.
Another to blame his clubs was Stevie G. He arrived at the 1st hole to find that he had no putter - it was still in his shed at home where he had placed his clubs to dry after the wet day a few weeks back. He ran back to the Pro Shop, hired a putter which by the end of the day must have felt glad it was hired, or else it would have finished in the lake or up a tree. The putter did not behave, causing 'the player' to raise his bat after scoring a century. The moral here is - check your bag before leaving home.
Some players really enjoyed their day. For Stephen Uphill and Paul Kay it was a pleasant day to spend and celebrate their recent birthdays. Additionally for Paul it was a last gasp before his hip replacement operation, from which we wish him a successful recovery. For Terry Griffiths, it was a pleasant day during which he managed to find the occasional green to putt on. And for Joe from Parkes, it was a pleasant day to par each of the par-3's.
There was no Sunday Stableford Medley due to a lack of numbers.
Here is the News:
On Sunday the second leg in the 'Trilogy of Golf' will be held at West Wyalong. Nominations should already be in but contact the Club if you are still keen to play.
Let us hope the weather is better than it was at Condo.
Nominations for the Forbes Mens Open are being received at the Pro Shop. This is the third and final leg of the 'Trilogy of Golf' and hopefully there will be Forbes players in the hunt for the Scratch and Handicap Awards. Get in quick to put your name down for the Open on Sunday or the 4BBB on Saturday.
Players are advised that Essential Energy have a power outage scheduled for Sun 28 May. This will affect both the Pro Shop and the 'Golfie'. However, preparations are being made for an alternative power source to enable both buildings to operate.
The Mens Wallace Cup commenced this week with some matches already completed. There are only three weeks left to complete the first round so contact your opponent and get the matches completed.
Don't forget to clear your Pro Shop account before June 4th.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday May 20 is an Individual Stroke, sponsored by B&C Automotive. This can be deemed a warm-up for the Open. Sun 21 May is a Stableford Medley, and also the W/Wyalong Open.
Parkes larrikin Dale Stait won the day and player numbers were strong at last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes.
Thirty-eight players - 18 and 17 respectively from Parkes and Forbes and one visitor - contested the 18-hole event where Stait's 43 points was two better than runner-up Don McKeowen from Forbes.
McKeowen and another Forbes player Greg Webb continued their hot form from last week's Week of Golf in Forbes to finish joint runners-up with McKeowen getting the nod on a count-back.
In the twin-towns shield Parkes were comfortable winners by 225 points to Forbes' 210.
Nearest-to-pins saw Coffs Harbour visitor Peter Jackson the A grade winner on the fourth hole, with Parkes' Michael Lynch the nearest in B grade. Forbes' Barry Shine and Graham Cook from Parkes were the A and B grade winners on the par three 11th hole.
The encouragement award was won by Garry Pymont from Forbes.
The ball sweep went to 34 points with the winners as follows: 41 - Greg Webb; 39 - Tony Hendry (P); 35 - Nym Dziuba and Gordon Pritchard (P) and Peter Grayson and Kevin Watts (F); 34 - Chubba Belley (P) and Andrew Grierson and Steve Edwards (F). This week Forbes will host the veterans, noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start.
Due to the Week of Golf numbers were down last Tuesday for the 12 hole social comp with the ever colourful Brian Clarke taking the chocolates with 26 points while next best was Dave Rhodes on 25.
Tuesday golf is for everyone, male or female, be at the Pro Shop from 9am and your in.
Forbes vets president Peter Barnes said he left out one of the more important thanks regarding the success of the Week of Golf where over 320 rounds were played and attracting players from all over the state.
"My apologies to those who have and continue to support golf, and other sports, here in Forbes. Without them goodness knows where we would be and how we would function," he said.
Sponsors included - Forbes Automotive Services, O'Connor Case IH Agriculture, Golf Harvest, Walkers Ag-N-Vet, Blue Sky Outdoor Experts, Tuesday Social Golfers, Jelbart's Tyrepower, Power Tools +, Forbes Machinery Centre, McFeeters Motor Museum, Knights Cranes, MD Steel, Cahills Footwear, Lachlan Readymix, Sportsman's Hotel, Sunset View B@B along with NSW Veteran's Golf Association and the Forbes Shire Council.
By the Roving Reporter
Last Wednesday 10th the Ladies played Stroke in Two Division sponsored by Colleen Venables and Teresa Armytage.
Division One 0-24 was won by Sal Perry(24) with a 74 Nett with Runner Up being Heather Davidson (14) with a 75 Nett on a countback.
Division Two Winner was Julie Wood (35) with 76 Nett. NTP 9th Alison Kingston and 18th Colleen Bratton.
Champion putter was Verna Lane with 30 putts.
This Round also included the Monthly Medal which is in three Divisions which sees the handicaps move.
Division One 0-21 was won by Heather Davidson Division Two 22-34 won by Sal Perry and Division Three 35-45 won by Julie Wood. Congratulations to all the winners.
The Forbes Pennants team will be travelling to Mudgee this coming Monday so we wish them luck.
