Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Free workshop to help learner drivers become safer drivers

May 22 2023 - 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parents and supervisors of learner drivers have a crucial role to play in making our roads safer. Picture supplied
Parents and supervisors of learner drivers have a crucial role to play in making our roads safer. Picture supplied

Parents and supervisors of local learner drivers are encouraged to attend a free workshop at Red Bend Catholic College on Tuesday 30 May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.