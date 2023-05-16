Volunteer Week spotlight: can you put your hand up for Forbes SES?

Months before the first ute pulled up to the Forbes State Emergency Service depot looking for sandbags, a small team of volunteers had begun filling them.
It was August when local SES controller Roc Walshaw and his team began gathering at the depot from 5pm each day, filling and stockpiling the bags.
"We made a decision we'd rather be looking at them than for them, and that was the right thing to do," Mr Walshaw says now.
In the months that followed, 180,000 sandbags rolled out of the depot as relentless rains lashed the district and the Lachlan River rose, and rose again.
This is Volunteer Week, and the time to shine a light on the work of those who contribute so much to our community, including those in the recognisable high vis orange of the SES.
Even as flood recovery continues Mr Walshaw, and Forbes unit volunteers Rebecca Saleh and Jessie Mitchell, would encourage people to come along to the local unit and learn more about what they do, and how you can be part of the preparation and response in future events.
Within just a few weeks last October and November there were severe storms that brought down trees and damaged roofs, vehicles trapped on flooded roads and farms isolated for weeks at a time, even before the deluge of November 13, the tragic flash floods of November 14, and the major flood that followed.
SES volunteers' work varied from getting supplies to properties cut off by road to rescues on flooded causeways from Garema to Tichborne; they were involved in flood response from the emergency operations centre to the field, evacuation through to clean up.
Of course, Forbes SES has always had incredible community support in the times of greatest need.
"The locals always come and fill sandbags from daylight to dark, they're fantastic, the response for that is really great and it always has been," Mr Walshaw says.
"You don't know how much easier it makes it for the community because the number of SES people (we have) wouldn't be able to do it. All the people I've got here are tied up doing other things."
There is so much more the SES does and they would love to have more regular volunteers trained and equipped.
The local unit has regular training in road crash rescue and rotates through other skills varying from rescue from heights, depths, ropes, roofing skills and boat work.
"Come on a Wednesday night, see what we do," Rebecca urges.
"It's not for everyone but there is a job for everyone," Jessie adds.
Mr Walshaw says volunteers can look at the options and opportunities that will work for them.
"Even with storm damage there's two levels: on the ground and on the roof," he says. "If you're frightened of heights, you're just as important on the ground tying a rope as the person on the roof."
Every volunteer, he says, is incredibly valuable to the unit and to our community.
"I can't express it," he told the Advocate.
If you are interested you can go online to www.ses.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/ or visit the depot at 7pm any Wednesday evening.
They'd love to meet those who filled in the online applications in the wake of last year's floods and help them take the next step to joining.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.